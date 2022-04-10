Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Rays, 1:10

The “Tyler Wells as a starting pitcher era” begins today with the righty taking the ball against the Rays. Wells and the Orioles will look to avoid a three game sweep after dropping the first two games of the season at Tropicana Field.

O’s’ skipper Brandon Hyde said that Wells will go 3-4 innings with another length pitcher slated behind him. The Orioles will utilize tandem pitching at times this season while they attempt to stretch out a few of the younger starters.

Today’s game will also mark the debut of backup catcher Anthony Bemboom and Trey Mancini’s return to the outfield. Mancini will be joined by Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays. Anthony Santander will serve as the designated hitter after taking a pitch off his left quad yesterday afternoon.

Rougned Odor will start at second base with Ramón Urias shifting to third. Jorge Mateo will start at short and Ryan Mountcastle will play first base.

Orioles Lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander DH Trey Mancini LF Ramón Urías 3B Rougned Odor 2B Austin Hays RF Jorge Mateo SS Anthony Bemboom C

Starter: RHP Tyler Wells