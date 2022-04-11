Orioles-Brewers series preview: The Brew Crew rolls into Baltimore

The Orioles opened the 2022 season with a thud, falling victim to a three-game sweep by the Rays in Tampa. Besides John Means, the starting pitching hasn’t been good. And Baltimore’s offense has yet to awaken from their winter slumber, having been outscored 4-15 in the Rays series.

The Brewers enter play with a 1-2 record, having salvaged the final game of their series against the Cubs yesterday. Milwaukee was outscored 9-18 in three games against Chicago.

It’s been quite a while since the O’s faced the Brewers. In fact, the last time was all the way back in 2017 when the Brew Crew took two of three games from the Birds in Milwaukee. Trey Mancini was 5-for-12 in that series by the way.

One player that won’t be present for this series is former Oriole Pedro Severino. After spending the past three years as Baltimore’s everyday catcher, Severino signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract with Milwaukee this offseason. But he was recently suspended 80 games for a failed drug test.

Milwaukee’s bullpen is led by shutdown closer Josh Hader, who’s from Millersville, MD and was a 19th round draft pick of the O’s in 2012. Hader has never pitched at Camden Yards or faced the Orioles in his career, so this series could include a couple of firsts for the successful southpaw.

Today is also the first time the Orioles play in revamped Camden Yards, so we’ll finally get to see the new left field dimensions during live game action. Should be exciting.

Game 1: Monday, 3:05 PM

LHP Bruce Zimmermann vs. RHP Adrian Houser

This year’s home opener has special meaning because Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann will start for the Orioles. Talk about butterflies.

Last year, Zimmermann threw 64.1 innings for the Orioles, including 13 starts and one relief appearance. He posted a 5.04 ERA, 5.38 FIP, 1.51 WHIP, 7.8 SO/9, and 2.55 SO/W.

Unfortunately, injury reared its ugly head in Zimmermann’s case last year. The left-hander’s 2021 season was derailed by left biceps tendinitis that sidelined him nearly three and a half months, from mid-June until late September. He’ll look to start the 2022 season on the right foot today.

The Brew Crew will send 29-year-old right-hander Adrian Houser to the mound against Zimmermann. Houser won 10 games last year with a 3.22 ERA, 4.33 FIP, and 1.28 WHIP in 142.1 innings. Hopefully the Orioles lineup can exercise patience at the plate, because Houser averaged 4.0 BB/9 in 2021, and only 1.64 SO/W.

Game 2: Tuesday, 7:05 PM

TBD vs. LHP Eric Lauer

The Brewers got strong contributions from lefty Eric Lauer last year (3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 8.9 SO/9 in 118.2 IP), and they’ll look for that to continue into this season. A former 1st round draft pick of the Padres in 2016, the 26-year-old Lauer joined Milwaukee in the winter of 2019 as part of a trade for pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham.

Game 3: Wednesday, 7:05 PM

TBD vs. RHP Corbin Burnes

The Orioles have their work cut out for them in this game. The mid-week series finale will feature last year’s NL Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes, pitching for the Brewers. His numbers last year were otherworldly, including a 2.43 ERA, 1.63 FIP, 12.6 SO/9, 6.88 SO/W, and a WHIP below one.

Despite all that, Burnes was off his game against the Cubs in his first start of the year. He allowed four hits, three runs, and three walks in five innings, while getting his pitch count up to 83.