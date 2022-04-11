Monday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Brewers, 3:05

After opening against a team that won 100 games last year, the Orioles now get to try their luck against a team that won 95.

After getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the dome to start the season, Baltimore returns to its reconfigured ballpark to welcome the Milwaukee Brewers, who are coming off of a scuffling start of their own after dropping two of three to the Cubs,

Bruce Zimmermann gets the start for the Birds. He was 4-5 with a 5.04 ERA last season, and struggled in the spring to the tune of a 7.88 ERA in three starts. But he was great last spring and the regular season went the way it did, so who knows. Hope springs eternal.

Adrian Houser, the Brewers starter, went 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA a season ago, and had a 3.00 ERA across three starts this spring.

Brewers lineup

1. Andrew McCutchen LF

2. Willy Adames SS

3. Christian Yelich DH

4. Hunter Renfroe RF

5. Keston Hiura 1B

6. Tyrone Taylor CF

7. Kolten Wong 2B

8. Mike Brosseau 3B

9. Victor Caratini C

RHP Adrian Houser

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins CF

2. Ryan Mountcastle 1B

3. Anthony Santander RF

4. Trey Mancini DH

5. Ramon Urias 3B

6. Rougned Odor 2B

7. Austin Hays LF

8. Jorge Mateo SS

9. Robinson Chirinos C

LHP Bruce Zimmermann