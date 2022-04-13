Orioles minor league recap 4/13: Bradish strong, Haskin and Hall keep up hot starts

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 1

Kyle Bradish was dealing for the Tides Tuesday, going four shutout innings while allowing two hits, no walks and striking out six.

Ryan Hartman turned in four strong innings of relief after coming in for Bradish, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four.

The Tides got their biggest effort at the plate from No. 23 prospect Tyler Nevin, who had a pair of singles and scored a run. Jahmai Jones doubled for Norfolk, while No. 13 prospect Terrin Vavra had a single.

Double-A: Binghamton (Mets) 9, Bowie Baysox 4

Two runs in the first and one in the second gave Binghamton a quick lead, and five more in the seventh broke the game open.

Zach Peek (five innings, three runs) had a forgettable start, and Conner Loeprich (1.1 innings, six runs) bore the responsibility of the five-run inning.

No. 16 prospect Adam Hall went 2-for-4 and is now batting .545 through four games, while Hudson Haskin, the team’s 14th-ranked prospect, likewise had a 2-for-4 day and is hitting .563. J.D. Mundy doubled, and Andrew Daschbach slugged a solo home run.

Gunnar Henderson, the team’s sixth-ranked prospect, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Bowie.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 7, Wilmington (Nationals) 6

Who says you need to hit home runs these days? Wilmington hit all three in the game Tuesday, but Aberdeen still used a three-run sixth to rally out of a two-run hole and earn the victory.

Former fifth overall pick and No. 4 prospect Colton Cowser led the way at the plate, picking up two hits, including a double, and driving in a pair of runs. Connor Norby and Collin Burns also had two hits, while John Rhodes and Coby Mayo had doubles. No. 12 prospect Cesar Prieto went 0-for-4.

Carlos Tavera got the start and went 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits while fanning four.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Lynchburg (Guardians) 3

The Shorebirds did all of the heavy lifting on offense in the first inning, scoring all six runs of the game in the frame to take command right away Tuesday.

Isaac Bellony had the biggest day at the plate with three hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning. Josue Cruz had two hits, including a solo home run in that first inning, while Luis Valdez had two hits, including a triple, and Darell Hernaiz doubled.

Ryan Long got the start and allowed two runs in two innings, while Dan Hammer pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to get the win.

