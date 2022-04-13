Wednesday night game thread: Orioles vs. Brewers, 7:05 pm

After losing a heartbreaker last night, the Orioles will try to beat the Brewers tonight to take the series and get their second overall win on the season. The good news in this endeavor is that their starting pitcher is staff ace John Means.

The bad news is that the guy taking the mound for the other team is a legitimate ace. That’d be Corbin Burnes, who you may remember as the guy who won the Cy Young Award in 2021. Gulp. Last year his K/9 of 12.6 was best in the league, which doesn’t bode for the Orioles, who lead the majors in strikeouts in this young season.

Burnes has made one start this year in which he gave up three runs in five innings against the Cubs. That’s doesn’t really make me feel more confident, though. But maybe he’ll continue with his rusty start?

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Trey Mancini (R) DH

5. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

6. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

7. Austin Hays (R) LF

8. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

9. Anthony Bemboom (L) C

SP: John Means (LHP)

Brewers Lineup

1. Andrew McCutchen (R) DH

2. Willy Adames (R) SS

3. Christian Yelich (L) LF

4. Hunter Renfroe (R) RF

5. Keston Hiura (R) 2B

6. Tyrone Taylor (R) CF

7. Rowdy Tellez (L) 1B

8. Mike Brosseau (R) 3B

9. Victor Caratini (S) C

SP: Corbin Burnes (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!