Orioles minor league recap 4/14: Jordan Westburg launches another home run

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 1

Chris Ellis made his season debut, and turned in a masterful performance, four scoreless innings, no hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. He was also aided by a nice catch in left field by Robert Neustrom. With the health of John Means up in the air, and the fifth starter spot totally vacant, Ellis could get a chance to start in Baltimore relatively soon.

Robert Neustrom doesn't just destroy baseballs into oblivion…what a catch.



The bullpen was similarly effective. Marcos Diplán, Cody Sedlock and Travis Lakins Sr. combined to allowed just one run over five innings. Sedlock took home the win for his three innings of work in which he allowed one run and struck out six.

Terrin Vavra paced the offense with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Jahmai Jones scored three times on two hits (single, double) and a walk. Kyle Stowers added a double, and Tyler Nevin drove in two runs.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 4, Binghamton (Mets) 3

Gunnar Henderson’s 2-for-3 night was the standout for Bowie. Starting at third base, the Orioles top infield prospect doubled, walked, and drove in a run. But the biggest impact came from Jordan Westburg, who blasted his third home run of the season, a three-run blast.

It was Garrett Stallings to start on the mound. He was solid, allowing two runs on four hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over four innings, but ultimately took a no decision. Logan Gillaspie, a member of the Orioles 40-man roster, pitched an inning in which he allowed a run on two hits and one strikeout. But the pitcher that impressed was Ryan Watson, a 24-year-old, former 39th-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 6-foot-5 righty struck out seven Rumble Ponies across four perfect innings to earn the win.

A massive negative from this game was the removal of Hudson Haskin. The outfielder had been on fire at the plate to the begin the year. He left the game after being hit by a pitch. There does not appear to be an update on his status as of this writing.

High-A: Wilmington (Nationals) 7, Aberdeen IronBirds 5 - F/10

The IronBirds needed five pitchers to get through 10 innings. It wasn’t a good time for everyone, but Griffin McLarty deserves a shoutout for his three scoreless innings in which he allowed no hits, walked two, and struck out five.

There were more interesting developments on the offensive side of things. Connor Norby and César Prieto both left the yard for their first home runs of the season. Coby Mayo had himself a 2-for-4 night with a triple, walk, and two runs scored. TT Bowens smacked his third double of the season. And as a group the IronBirds had seven walks.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Lynchburg (Guardians) 1

Delmarva allowed just four hits to the Lynchburg hitters all day. Denyi Reyes tossed the first five innings, and served up just one run on three hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. He was followed by Moises Chace, who threw four scoreless frames while walking two and striking out seven.

Darell Hernaiz accounted for most of the Shorebirds offense. The shortstop went 2-for-4 with a home run (his first of the year), and two RBI. Noelberth Romero added two hits of his own, Issac Bellony doubled, and Luis Valdez walked and scored a run.

Don't overlook Darell Hernaiz with all of the middle infield depth in this system.



Hernaiz is 2/2 tonight with his first home run of the season. He's hitting .474.



