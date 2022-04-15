Orioles minor league recap 4/15: Starters impress at all four levels

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 12, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 5

With Adley Rutschman sidelined, Grayson Rodriguez outings are likely the top event that moves the needle on Baltimore’s farm. Fear not, I have good news.

Rodriguez took the ball and resembled his dominant self in his second start at Triple-A. Rodriguez worked five innings and picked up his first win at Norfolk. The O’s top pitching prospect allowed three hits, two runs and struck out eight. The first run came on a sacrifice fly in the second and the other came on a solo shot in the fifth. Rodriguez did not walk a batter.

Grayson Rodriguez with another dominant outing:



5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 8 K. Through his first two starts: 9 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 15 K.



He exits with Norfolk winning 12-2.



pic.twitter.com/wxgE5YeXxT — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) April 15, 2022

I’m just going to leave that video right there. Rodriguez left the game with a 10-run lead, and the righty did not do anything to soften the hype that follows him into every start.

Norfolk’s offense won the game with a quartet of trios. The Tides scored three runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to lock up a 12-5 win. Kyle Stowers launched his first home run of the year to right-center field and finished 2-6. Johnny Rizer blasted his third home run of the young season, and Patrick Dorrian added a two-run shot. Jacob Nottingham also launched his second home run of the year. Every Norfolk batter recorded at least one hit while seven hitters turned in multi-hit games.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 10, Binghamton (Mets) 2

Drew Rom made his second start of the season and bounced back in a big way. The 22-year-old allowed just two hits, no runs, and struck out eight over five innings. Rom, the Orioles' 17th best prospect, walked just one while throwing 48 of 74 pitches for strikes.

Bowie’s offense did its best to match Norfolk with another double-digit performance. Toby Welk doubled and went deep in a 2-4 effort, and Joey Ortiz drove in a pair with a double. Jordan Westburg went 1-3 with two walks and Gunnar Henderson finished 1-4 with a walk. Zach Watson and Cody Roberts also turned in multi-hit efforts.

High-A: Wilmington (Nationals) 13, Aberdeen IronBirds 3

The IronBirds were on the wrong side of a double-digit deficit in this one. Jean Pinto allowed just two runs in four innings, but the bullpen struggled in the second half of the game. Pinto allowed three hits, one walk, and also struck out eight. Wilmington torched Ignacio Feliz for eight runs in 1.2 innings.

Cesar Prieto led off and recorded two hits for Aberdeen. Shortstop Collin Burns finished 2-4 and Colton Cowser picked up the IronBirds' only other hit of the game. Coby Mayo went 0-4 but did score a run after working a walk.

Low-A: Lynchburg (Guardians) 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Delmarva starter Shane Davis managed to match the impressive outings across the Orioles’ farm system tonight. Davis tossed four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. Davis, a former minor-league free agent, struck out five. Daniel Federman took the loss after allowing five of Lynchburg’s six runs.

Noelberth Romero, Davis Tavarez and Mishael Deson combined for all six of Delmarva’s hits. Romero and Deson recorded the only two extra base hits of the game for the Shorebirds.

Box Scores for Thursday’s games can be found here.

Friday’s Scheduled Games