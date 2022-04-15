Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 7:05

After a much needed off day, the Orioles (1-5) welcome the Yankees (4-3) into Camden Yards tonight for the start of a three-game series. Both of tonight’s starting pitchers look to rebound from poor season debuts.

Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles went five innings against the Rays on April 9th, but he also gave up five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two. He threw a total of 83 pitches in that game. This will be Lyles’ first start as an Oriole at home. Coming into this season, Lyles has a 4.26 ERA in 12.2 career innings at Camden Yards.

The Bronx Bombers will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery, who gave up three runs in 3.1 innings against the Red Sox on Sunday. He also had four strikeouts to one walk in that affair, not to mention a 2.42 FIP, compared to his bloated 8.10 ERA. In five starts against the O’s last year, Montgomery had a 3.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 10.7 SO/9.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Ramon Urias 3B Ryan Mountcastle 1B Trey Mancini DH Anthony Santander RF Austin Hays LF Jorge Mateo SS Robinson Chirinos C Chris Owings 2B

RHP Jordan Lyles

Yankees lineup

Anthony Rizzo 1B Giancarlo Stanton RF Josh Donaldson DH Joey Gallo LF DJ LaMahieu 3B Gleyber Torres 2B Aaron Hicks CF Isaiah Kiner-Falefa SS Kyle Higashioka C

LHP Jordan Montgomery