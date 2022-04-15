Orioles earn extra innings walk off win over the Yankees, 2-1

Another game into the 2022 season, another low scoring affair at Camden Yards. The Yankees and Orioles offense struggled. The bullpens were outstanding. And both teams’ starters pitched at least five innings, which can be considered relatively deep into the game at this early juncture of the season.

In the top of the first, O’s starter Jordan Lyles got ahead of Yankees leadoff hitter Anthony Rizzo 0-2 before hitting him in the foot with a slider that bounced in the dirt. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a ground ball single to center field. But Lyles slipped out of that jam with a fly ball out and two grounders.

The Orioles right-hander allowed a baserunner in the second on a one out walk, but he ended the inning with a 5-4-3 double-play that included an impressive stretch at first base by Ryan Mountcastle.

After Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery put the O’s down in order in the first, he allowed a pair of singles in the second to Trey Mancini and Austin Hays. But the Yanks made a fine play of their own to get out of the inning. DJ LaMahieu ranged far behind third base to snag a Robinson Chirinos grounder, then made a long throw across the diamond that was corralled at first by Rizzo for out no. 3.

New York broke the scoreless tie in the third on a broken bat bloop single by Stanton. It was preceded by a leadoff double by Yankee catcher Kyle Higashioka, who advanced to third on a groundout by Rizzo before scoring on Stanton’s hit.

In the home half of the third, Cedric Mullins brought back memories of 2020 when he dropped a bunt towards third and reached first after a walk by Chris Owings. But the Yankees challenged and the call was reversed. Owings got to second base on the play but was stranded there at the end of the inning.

Before tonight, no Orioles starter had made it past the fifth inning this season. Lyles retired one batter in the sixth before getting yanked by manager Brandon Hyde with the bases loaded. Dillon Tate bailed out his starting pitcher counterpart, inducing a clutch 4-6-3 double-play off the bat of Aaron Hicks to end the Yankees’ threat.

Lyles’ final pitching line included six hits, one earned run, two walks, and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. He threw 91 pitches, including 60 strikes. His best stretch of the game was between the third and the sixth, when Lyles retired seven Yankee batters in a row. The right-hander was able to lower his ERA from 9.00 to 5.23 with this outing.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was pulled after five innings and 71 pitches (including 43 strikes). He allowed three hits, two walks, and zero runs while striking out two. The left-hander brought his ERA all the way down from 8.10 to 3.24.

Tate returned to the mound in the seventh for the O’s, showcasing some filthy movement and touching the high 90’s en route to a clean frame. He struck out both Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Higashioka before retiring Rizzo on a fly ball to center.

On the flip side, the Orioles got to reliever Wandy Peralta in his second inning of work. Austin Hays led off the seventh with a double into the right field corner, then moved to third when Jorge Mateo showed bunt at the plate and the pitch got past Higashioka. A few pitches later, Mateo tied the game with an RBI single to left but got thrown out trying to advance to second on the hit. Manager Aaron Boone removed Peralta after he walked Chirinos.

Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Peralta and walked the first batter he faced, pinch-hitter Rougned Odor. But Loaisiga rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts of Cedric Mullins and Ramon Urias.

Former Oriole Miguel Castro came on to pitch the eighth for New York and escaped some wildness. Leadoff batter Ryan Mountcastle earned a free pass, then Castro struck out Mancini and Anthony Santander before walking Hays. The runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball — the second on the night by Higashioka — but they were left high and dry when Mateo went down swinging for the final out.

The Orioles got their leadoff hitter in the bottom of the ninth — Robinson Chirinos — on base via single. Ryan McKenna pinch ran at first, but he was unable to advance, sending the game into extra innings.

After both teams failed to drive their runner home from second in the 10th, the Yankees committed a base running blunder in the 11th with Joey Krehbiel on the mound for the O’s. Anthony Rizzo was placed at second to start the inning, and while attempting to go from second to third on Stanton’s grounder to short, Rizzo was called out when the ball hit him. Then Josh Donaldson struck out and Joey Gallo grounded out to the catcher, bringing the Orioles to bat in the home half of the 11th.

Jorge Mateo lined out with Austin Hays at second base to start the frame. Then consecutive walks were issued to Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutierrez. The Yanks elected to summon Aroldis Chapman from the bullpen, and he struck out Mullins before surrendering a bases loaded walk to Ramon Urias for a walk off victory.

The Orioles were able to secure their second win of the season in a hard fought game that lasted four hours and 15 minutes. The ball club may have been 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 15 men on base, but they also worked 10 walks as a team and wore down the Yanks, earning the walk off win against a dangerous division rival.