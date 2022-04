The bullpen was perfect. The hitters were terrible. In the end, it came down to a 3-2 count and a pitch that was just a little high called for ball four. I will take it!

Jordan Lyles is your new ace. Ramón Urías is your new hero.

The Orioles have their second win on the season and their first on a Friday.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.

GIFs! And you can now search for them right from the comment box!