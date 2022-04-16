Orioles minor league recap 4/16: Nevin’s eight RBIs, Stowers’ four XBHs lead Norfolk rout

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 14, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) 7

As the major league Orioles were beating the Yankees, their Triple-A affiliate did the same to the Yankees’ farm club, thanks to the offensive firepower of #8 prospect Kyle Stowers and cleanup man Tyler Nevin, son of longtime big leaguer Phil. That duo combined to drive in 13 of the Tides’ 14 runs, including a franchise record-tying eight RBIs by Nevin.

This two-run double from @TylerNevin23 gives him 8 RBI on the night, matching the franchise record!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/SqsRQCsyEf — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 16, 2022

Yet it was Stowers, who recently returned from injury, who arguably had an even more impressive night. The slugging outfielder clobbered four extra-base hits — one home run and three doubles — and knocked in five runs of his own. The Tides jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings, capped by Nevin’s second-inning grand slam, as the club bashed Yankees prospect Luis Gil.

You can’t collect RBIs like those two did unless the guys ahead of you get on base, and the number one and two hitters did their part, with Terrin Vavra and Rylan Bannon each contributing a hit and two walks. Current season OPSes for Stowers, Nevin, Vavra, and Bannon: 1.917, .990, .897, .834. That’ll work.

Norfolk’s pitching was less impressive. Starter Kyle Brnovich gave up three runs, three hits, and three walks in four innings, and Ofelky Peralta allowed three runs of his own, though he vultured a win in long relief.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) 2

First baseman J.D. Mundy led the charge for the Bowie offense in this one, going 4-for-4 with a home run, while Adam Hall continued his hot start to the season by reaching base three times. Hall has a .464 OBP through six games as he tries to work his way back into the prospect conversation. Meanwhile, top infield prospects Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg had very different days. Henderson drew three walks and contributed a run and an RBI, while Westburg took an 0-for-5. Toby Welk hit a homer.

Baysox right-hander Brandon Young worked a solid outing, holding the Rumble Ponies to one run in five innings, and lefty Cameron Bishop, now in his sixth year in the O’s organization, took it the rest of the way. Bishop struck out six and allowed just one run in notching a four-inning save.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 8, Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 7

The IronBirds had the wildest game on the Orioles’ farm last night, coming back from a huge, late-inning deficit to tie, then overcoming another deficit in extras to walk it off.

Aberdeen was down 6-1 in the eighth inning, all but left for dead, before a furious five-run comeback tied the score. After three walks loaded the bases, outfielder Donta’ Williams brought them all home with a double, followed by another RBI double by #7 prospect Coby Mayo and a Jacob Teter game-tying single.

The IronBirds fell behind again when Wilmington plated the free runner in the 10th, but they had another comeback in store. Ramon Rodriguez knotted it up with an RBI single before TT Bowens did his best Ramon Urias impression by drawing a walkoff walk.

Kudos to the Aberdeen bullpen, which combined for eight innings without allowing an unearrned run following a short outing by starter Houston Roth (two innings, six runs). Righty Jensen Elliott was especially impressive, allowing just one baserunner in four innings while striking out six.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

The Shorebirds had a chance to make it a clean sweep for Orioles affiliates last night, but they blew a ninth-inning lead and lost a walkoff in Lynchburg. Carson Carter walked two batters in the final frame and was relieved by Thomas Girard, who gave up back-to-back RBI singles for the loss. Before that, the Shorebirds had pitched quite well, with starter Raul Rangel striking out six batters in three innings while surrendering just a hit and an unearned run, followed by two scoreless innings apiece by Preston Price and Daniel Lloyd.

The Delmarva offense managed just four hits, but they included a Brayan Hernandez home run and a Davis Tavarez two-run double. Shortstop Darell Hernaiz singled and stole two bases. First baseman Josue Cruz was less successful, taking the golden sombrero by striking out in all four at-bats, while also making a fielding error that led to a run.

