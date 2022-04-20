Orioles minor league recap 4/20: Bowie’s huge day at the plate the highlight as O’s clubs sweep

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 7, Durham (Rays) 5

Trailing 5-1 going into the sixth, the Tides scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh and then three in the eighth to snatch the victory away from the Bulls.

After Johnny Rizer homered to tie the game at 5 in the eighth, Richie Martin drove in the go-ahead run with a triple, and Terrin Vavra singled in an insurance tally.

Martin also had a double and went 3-for-5 (a homer shy of the cycle) with two runs and is now batting .290, while Vavra went 2-for-3 with an RBI to up his average to .327. Jahmai Jones also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5. Kyle Stowers, the 17th-ranked prospect in the organization who’s been tearing it up, went 1-for-4 with a run.

Cody Sedlock pitched four scoreless innings of relief while striking out five to earn the win.

Box

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 20, Akron (Guardians) 6

A look at the linescore for this game is just baffling. Bowie scored 20 runs, but needed only 16 hits. The Baysox also had two eight-run innings - the first and the eighth - and were held scoreless in five of the eight innings they played.

There were big days all over the place, but the biggest probably belonged to No. 16 prospect Hudson Haskin, who went 3-for-5 with six RBI and three runs, and who slugged a grand slam while bumping his average to .571.

Other standouts included Shayne Fontana (3-for-6, home run, three runs, three RBI), Dylan Harris (3-for-4, home run, four runs, two RBI), Maverick Handley (1-for-2, home run, three RBI), Adam Hall (2-for-6, two runs, three RBI) and Jordan Westburg, the No. 6 prospect in the organization, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs. Bowie went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Zach Peek allowed one run in four innings while striking out four.

Box

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 8, Greensboro (Pirates) 6

Trailing 5-4 going into the seventh, the IronBirds scored four runs in the inning to go ahead for good.

Colton Cowser, the fourth-ranked prospect on the team, went 1-for-4 with a home run and two runs, while Jacob Teter also went deep. Coby Mayo (No. 7) went 2-for-5 with two RBI, and Cesar Prieto doubled and had three RBI.

Peter Van Loon got the win while allowing two runs in four innings of relief.

Box

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 8, Myrtle Beach (Cubs) 3

Seven runs in the first inning gave the Shorebirds all the support on offense that they needed Tuesday.

Ryan Higgins and Mishael Deson had two hits apiece, with both of Higgins’s hits going for two bases. Josue Cruz drove in a pair of runs.

Moises Chace started and was sharp, pitching four shutout innings while striking out five.

Box

