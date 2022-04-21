Thursday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Athletics, 3:37

The O’s have a chance to split the series in Oakland with a win today. Baltimore lost the first two games on Monday and Tuesday before earning a hard fought 1-0 victory yesterday. Perhaps the Birds’ offense will awaken from its slumber this afternoon.

Reliever turned starting pitcher Tyler Wells is on the bump for the Orioles. After allowing four runs in 1.2 innings in his first start of the year, Wells bounced back with four scoreless against the Yankees recently. He’s got four walks in 5.2 innings pitched, so his control will be something to watch closely in this one.

The Athletics will send 28-year-old right-hander Paul Blackburn to the mound. After just 30 total pitching appearances over the past five years with Oakland, Blackburn is off to a dynamite start in 2022. In two starts covering 10 innings, he’s allowed eight hits, two runs, and one walk while striking out 10. That shakes out to a 1.80 ERA.

Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is out of the lineup after he took a pitch to face yesterday and had to leave the game.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Anthony Santander LF Trey Mancini DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Rougned Odor 2B Austin Hays RF Ramon Urias 3B Anthony Bemboom C Jorge Mateo SS

Tyler Wells RHP

Athletics lineup

Tony Kemp LF Sheldon Neuse 3B Sean Murphy C Seth Brown 1B Christian Bethancourt DH Billy McKinney RF Elvis Andrus SS Cristian Pache CF Nick Allen 2B

Paul Blackburn RHP