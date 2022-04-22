Orioles minor league recap 4/22: Harris’s slide, Cumberland’s two homers cap exciting night on the farm

Triple-A: Durham (Rays) 11, Norfolk Tides 6

Durham took Norfolk starter Denyi Reyes for a ride Thursday afternoon. Reyes allowed seven runs on six hits, two walks and a home run. Ofelky Peralta allowed three more runs in two innings. Peralta coughed up three hits and walked three more batters. Isaac Mattson allowed one run in the eighth and Blaine Knight worked the only clean inning for Norfolk.

The Tides trailed by 10 before scoring three in the fourth inning. Brett Cumberland led the charge offensively with a 3-4 effort. Cumberland drove in five of Norfolk’s six runs with two home runs and a double. Rylan Bannon finished 2-3 with a walk.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 3, Akron (Guardians) 2

Dylan Harris took second as the automatic base runner in the bottom of the 10th. Zach Watson advanced Harris with a bunt single, and Akron elected to walk a pinch-hitting Jordan Westburg. Adam Hall stepped up with the bases loaded and punched a shallow fly ball to right field. Harris broke for home anyway, and the throw came in up the third base line. Harris managed to dodge the tag and slide in safely for a 3-2 victory.

Drew Rom worked four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Tyler Burch allowed one inherited runner to score to bring Rom’s line to 4+ innings, 3 hits, 1 run and 3 K. Logan Gillaspie allowed the tying run in the eight but hung around to pick up the win.

Zach Watson was the only Bowie player to record two hits. Joey Ortiz plated Hall and Gunnar Henderson with a two-run double in the fifth.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 9, Greensboro (Pirates) 4

Aberdeen scored twice in the first, third and fourth innings to gain an early lead. Cesar Prieto led off and finished 2-3 with a homer, single and two walks. John Rhodes finished 3-5, while Coby Mayo and TT Bowens each turned in a multi-hit effort. Connor Pavolony capped the scoring with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Houston Roth picked up the win with five innings of one-run ball. Jensen Elliot allowed three runs in three innings and Gregori “Don’t-Call-Me-Greivis” Vasquez worked a scoreless ninth.

Low-A: Myrtle Beach (Cubs) 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Delmarva managed just four hits in a slow offensive night for the Shorebirds. Pinch hitter Josue Cruz recorded the only extra base hit with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Myrtle Beach torched Preston Price for four runs in less than two innings. Carson Carter impressed in relief for Delmarva with 2.2 scoreless innings.

Box scores for Thursday’s games can be found here.

Friday’s Scheduled Games