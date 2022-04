It is Friday night.

The Orioles were victorious over the Angels by a 5-3 score, with Bruce Zimmermann pitching a strong six-plus inning outing that included three strikeouts of Shohei Ohtani. He got some help from a defense that turned four double plays over the course of the game, and Robinson Chirinos broke his 2022 RBI drought by driving in three runs with two clutch hits.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.