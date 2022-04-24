Orioles minor league recap 4/24: Connor Norby knocks a pair of homers in Aberdeen’s loss

Triple-A: Durham (Rays) 7, Norfolk Tides 5

Zac Lowther had a night to forget on the mound, lasting just 1.1 innings before he got yanked. The lefty allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two. Yesterday’s game left Lowther with an 11.05 ERA and 2.05 WHIP through three starts this season.

The Tides’ lineup generated five walks and six hits en route to five runs. Catcher Brett Cumberland was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI. So far this season, he’s hitting .286 with a .998 OPS. Shortstop Cadyn Grenier had a solo home run, while Tyler Nevin had three hits and a run scored. The top three batters in the Tides’ lineup — Rylan Bannon, Jahmai Jones, and Kyle Stowers — were held hitless, although each had a walk. Bannon was also responsible for two errors; one throwing and one fielding.

Double-A: Akron (Guardians) 8, Bowie Baysox 6

Even though Baysox starter Antonio Velez made it through 5.2 innings, he shouldered the loss after allowing nine hits and five runs. Velez actually allowed just one run through his first five innings, but the wheels fell off in the sixth. Later on, reliever Easton Lucas gave up an unearned run in the seventh on a throwing error by shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Akron’s final two runs, which proved to be the difference in the game, were surrendered by Morgan McSweeney in the ninth.

On offense, Henderson was 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run. He’s hitting .279 with a .929 OPS on the year. Catcher Cody Roberts was 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run homer. Left fielder Dylan Harris went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored. And second baseman Joey Ortiz contributed a pair of hits too.

High-A: Greensboro (Pirates) 8, Aberdeen IronBirds 7

In a high-scoring affair that went into extra innings, the IronBirds lost on a walk-off single by Greensboro. Aberdeen starter Carlos Tavera gave up five runs in three innings, but reliever Kade Strowd took the loss by letting an inherited runner score in the bottom of the 10th.

Aberdeen had four home runs in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Greensboro. Connor Norby, batting leadoff and playing second base, had quite a night at the plate. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored, and a walk. On the year, Norby is batting .314 with a 1.008 OPS. Shortstop Cesar Prieto had a two-run homer and a walk, while right fielder John Rhodes had a solo home run.

Low-A: Myrtle Beach (Cubs) 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

Ryan Long got the start last night for Delmarva and took the loss, his first of the season. He tossed four innings of two-run ball and struck out seven batters while walking one and allowing three hits. The first reliever out of Delmarva’s bullpen, Dan Hammer, gave up three runs over three innings of work.

The Shorebirds’ bats were held in check last night, as the team scored just one run. It came in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI ground ball single by right fielder Davis Tavarez. Catcher Michael Mantecon and shortstop Isaac De Leon contributed two hits apiece. The club was 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

