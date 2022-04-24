Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Angels, 4:07

The Orioles will take the field this afternoon looking for a series sweep of the Angels. Baltimore clinched the first two games by scoring five runs in both contests. It’s a solid recipe for success.

The Orioles will look to keep the runs coming with Cedric Mullins atop the lineup. Trey Mancini will serve as the designated hitter while Ryan Mountcastle plays first base. Chris Owings will make a rare start with Ramon Urias getting the day off. Owings will play second base, Jorge Mateo will take short and Kelvin Gutierrez will get the nod at the hot corner.

Austin Hays and Anthony Santander will join Mullins in the outfield. Robinson Chirinos will catch starter Chris Ellis.

Ellis will make his second start of the season after turning in 4.1 scoreless innings in Oakland. The 29-year-old lefty did not break camp with the team but did post a 2.49 ERA in 25.1 innings last season (just don’t check his FIP).

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Trey Mancini DH Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Austin Hays LF Robinson Chirinos C Jorge Mateo SS Kelvin Gutierrez 3B Chris Owings 2B

Starting pitcher: Chris Ellis