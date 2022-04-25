Orioles minor league recap 4/25: Farm teams swept for second consecutive day

Triple-A: Durham (Rays) 14, Norfolk Tides 5

Here’s one way to lose a ballgame: send six pitchers to the mound and have five give up two runs or more. Sunday’s starter, Cody Sedlock, pitched decently for three innings, with two BBs, 3 strikeouts, and a pair of runs allowed on a couple of hits. Unfortunately, he came back out in the fourth, allowed two baserunners, and gave way to Ofelky Peralta. Peralta did not do Sedlock a solid, giving up three straight hits, committing a throwing error, and then serving up a home run. Peralta took the loss (1-2, 12.00 ERA) and didn’t finish the fourth. Isaac Mattson bailed him out, but walked three straight hitters the next inning. Diogenes Almengo relieved him, walked in a run himself, and also proceeded to implode, allowing three straight hitters to reach in the seventh. He passed the baton to Matt Vogel, who allowed two inherited runs to score, then served up a two-run home run in the eighth. Yuck. That is how you give up 14 runs in eight innings. Only Cole Uvila managed to avoid catching the suckiness bug, pitching a scoreless ninth.

After the six-run implosion in the fourth, the Tides weren’t really in this one, but they still managed to generate eight hits and seven walks. Richie Martin homered to lead off the game, boosting his average to .293 with an .882 OPS. But Sunday’s headliner at the plate was Tyler Nevin, who reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with a walk. Not only that, but he also racked up an assist from right field, throwing out a runner at second base in the third. With competent defense and a .382 BA/1.026 OPS, Nevin is making himself hard for Baltimore to ignore. Rylan Bannon had a throwing error (his third error in two games), but walked twice and is OPS’ing .905. Catcher Brett Cumberland (.273 BA/.909 OPS) singled in a run.

Double-A: Akron (Guardians) 3, Bowie Baysox 2

Bowie came back from a 2-0 hole but lost this one in extra innings. In the tenth, Shelton Perkins struck out the side but allowed a Manfred Man-scoring single to seal up the game for Akron. Bowie starter Zach Peek (0-1, 4.15 ERA) went four innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks. Peek also struck out five RubberDucks. (I like saying that.) Conner Loeprich and Nolan Hoffman each threw multiple shutout innings in relief.

On offense, Bowie rallied in the fourth with a Jordan Westburg single, two walks, and a sac fly off the bat of Hudson Haskin. In the eighth, they scored a second run when Adam Hall and Westburg strung together a pair of doubles. Hall went 2-for-5 on the night and is OPS’ing .811. Westburg also had two hits to give him an OPS of .929. Gunnar Henderson walked and struck out. Hudson Haskin went 0-for-3 with an RBI, but he’s still OPS’ing 1.201. And 2020 minor-league signing Dylan Harris went 1-for-4 and has an eye-popping OPS of 1.545 in 20 at-bats for Bowie.

High-A: Greensboro (Pirates) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 3 (F/10)

For the second straight night, the IronBirds lost on a walk-off single in extra innings. Coming in in the tenth, Aberdeen’s Xavier Moore allowed a bunt single, then a game-winning line drive. Meanwhile, a tenth-inning rally for the IronBirds (a Colton Cowser walk plus a TT Bowens single) ended with Manfred Man Coby Mayo getting thrown out at home.

It was a shame, because Aberdeen was leading this one 2-0 into the eighth inning and scored a third run in the ninth. Donta’ Williams was involved in all of the scoring. In the second, a pair of walks by John Rhodes and Williams plus a Greensboro error led to an early run. Williams homered in the fourth. And in the ninth, Aberdeen tied the game when Collin Burns singled Williams home. Williams (.861 OPS) and Burnes (.831 OPS) both had two-hit days, but the IronBirds’ top four hitters (Conner Norby, César Prieto, Coby Mayo, and Colton Cowser) went hitless.

On the other hand, Aberdeen’s Peter Van Loon (a 16th-round pick in 2021) threw four scoreless with four strikeouts. Griffin McLarty threw 3.1 innings but allowed a solo home run in the eighth. Unfortunately, Ricky Ramirez got the blown save, allowing two runs to Greensboro in the ninth to send the game to extras.

Low-A: Myrtle Beach (Cubs) 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

It was a sloppy day for Delmarva in all senses, as the Shorebirds committed five errors in the field (3B Moises Ramírez had three, which is not exactly going to endear you to the Orioles higher-ups) and struck out 14 times at the plate, seven against Myrtle Beach’s Riley Martin over three innings.

Like the big-league club on Sunday, Delmarva’s starter got piled on in the first inning, the bats managed to tie things up, but late-inning relief squandered the game. Delmarva’s Moises Chace only secured two outs and was hit up for four runs. Thomas Girard bailed him out with 3.1 scoreless innings. Conor Grady, a 2021 draftee, threw four innings with two earned runs to his name. Preston Price threw a scoreless ninth, walking one.

Leading the bats with a two-RBI triple was Greg Cullen, who finished last season with a .219 average in 24 games at Bowie and is on a rehab assignment. 1B Josue Cruz had an RBI single and Isaac Bellony drove in a run with a groundout. RF Davis Tavárez and SS Luis Valdez each singled and scored a run, and Mishael Deshon singled and stole a base.

