Tuesday Bird Droppings: The Adley countdown begins

Call me crazy, but I am not feeling totally down about the Orioles right now. Sure, they’re still bad and probably will be for longer than I care to think about. But they showed some fight on their west coast road trip, going a respectable 3-4. The pitching held its own, the bats came alive in the second series, and the team rallied back from a 6-0 deficit in the first inning of the final game to tie it. They ultimately lost, but they made a game of it.

On top of that, the day has finally arrived for Adley Rutschman to begin his 2022 season. His rehab tour starts tonight in Aberdeen. Joining him on the IronBirds roster is pitcher DL Hall. If you’ve been wanting to get up to Aberdeen, this is the week. Rutschman and Hall will join fellow top 20 prospects Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, and César Prieto, so keep an eye on on those minor league recaps.

Now the question remains, when will Rutschman finally make it to Baltimore? Could he join Bowie next week when they return home, then a trip to Norfolk before being called up by the beginning of June? Maybe Friday the 3rd against the Guardians? It’s already fireworks night!

In the meantime, we will just have to pay attention to the big league team without Rutschman on it. After an off-day yesterday, the road trip continues with three games against the Yankees in New York. Since losing two out of three to the Orioles two weekends ago, the Yankees have gone 5-1 and are a half-game behind the Blue Jays for first place in the division. What do you think, can the O’s take two out of three from them again?

Links

Kyle Bradish appears to be on fast track to Baltimore - BaltimoreBaseball.com

B'more Baseball has an interview with prospect Kyle Bradish, who will be in the bigs in only a matter of time. This article focuses on Bradish's performance, which has been great, but doesn't mention the fact that the Orioles rotation is down a few arms on account on account of injury.

The Orioles, still in a rebuild, think they can win without spending - The Washington Post

This article by Chelsea Janes puts forward the idea that the Orioles are never going to spend money, ever. But none of the embedded Mike Elias quotes actually seem to support that. It's possible, I guess, but we'll just have to wait and see. I don't really think that's the case.

Hudson Haskin had only a brief setback after being hit in hand - School of Roch

Good news for all you Haskin Heads. His HBP ended up being minor and he's back in action. This article is chock full of Haskin-bits.

Jorge López is anchor of Orioles bullpen - WBAL

Pete Gilbert is all about Jorge López, basically anointing him the next Zack Britton. Let's calm down there, Pete. Although I sure hope you're right.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Of all the players who have ever played for the Orioles, only one has ever been born on April 26th. Nate Smith appeared in five games for the 1962 Orioles, going 2-for-9 with a double and walk. That was the entirety of his major league career. Mr. Smith passed away in 2019 at the age of 84.

Also born on this day are noted bird man James Audubon (1785), designer of my town of Columbia, MD, James Rouse (1914), funny lady Carol Burnett (1933), and actor Jet Li (1963).

On this day in 2005, starting pitcher Rodrigo Lopez gave up eight runs in just 3.1 innings against the Red Sox, but the bullpen pitched 5.2 scoreless inning and the lineup stormed back thanks in part to two four-run innings. The Orioles won 11-8 to start the season 14-7. Melvin Mora and Miguel Tejada both had four-hit games and home runs were hit by Tejada and Javy Lopez. That 2005 team was a lot of fun until it wasn’t.

In 1997, the Orioles won big against the Red Sox again. Starting pitcher Jimmy Key wasn’t great, giving up five runs in six innings. But home runs from Roberto Alomar and Eric Davis homered and Alomar has six RBI as the Orioles prevailed 14-5.

In non-Orioles history, in 1865, Union cavalry troops shoot and kill John Wilkes Booth.

In 1954, clinical trials for the polio vaccine begin in Fairfax County, VA.

In 1986, the Chernobyl disaster occurs in Soviet Ukraine.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame is released and becomes the highest grossing film of all time.