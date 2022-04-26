Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 7:05

After a West Coast swing, it’s back to the division for the Orioles.

Tonight kicks off a three-game set with the Yankees, one Baltimore is hoping will go like the last series with the Bronx Bombers, which saw the Birds take two out of three from the playoff hopefuls.

Jordan Lyles will start for the Orioles. He’s 1-1 so far with a 3.52 ERA, and he allowed one run on six hits in 5.1 innings in his last start against the Yankees on April 15.

Luis Severino (1-0) gets the ball for New York. The former Cy Young candidate has been showing that form of late, with a 2.08 ERA across three starts so far.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins CF

2. Anthony Santander RF

3. Trey Mancini DH

4. Ryan Mountcastle 1B

5. Rougned Odor 2B

6. Austin Hays LF

7. Ramon Urias 3B

8. Robinson Chirinos C

9. Jorge Mateo SS

RHP Jordan Lyles

Yankees lineup

1. DJ LeMahieu 2B

2. Aaron Judge CF

3. Anthony Rizzo 1B

4. Giancarlo Stanton RF

5. Josh Donaldson 3B

6. Gleyber Torres DH

7. Joey Gallo LF

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS

9. Kyle Higashioka C

RHP Luis Severino