Orioles minor league recap 4/27: Rutschman makes his debut in IronBirds’ victory

Triple-A: Gwinnett (Braves) 7, Norfolk Tides 6

The Tides hit three home runs Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a loss at the hands of the Stripers, who won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth after Jahmai Jones tied the game with a home run in the top half.

No. 8 prospect Kyle Stowers also homered for the Tides, as did Robert Neustrom as part of a 3-for-3 day. In addition to his home run, Jones also tripled for Norfolk. Richie Martin and Tyler Nevin had doubles.

Grayson Rodriguez got the start for Norfolk and allowed three runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out five.

Double-A: Richmond (Giants) 8, Bowie Baysox 0

A double by No. 16 prospect Hudson Haskin was about the only offensive highlight of the game for the Baysox.

Haskin is now hitting .390 for the season. Jordan Westburg also had a hit for Bowie.

Garrett Stallings got the start and was terrific, allowing only one run on one hit in four innings while striking out five.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 10, Jersey Shore (Phillies) 2

Super prospect Adley Rutschman returned from injury to make his season debut, and went 1-for-2 with a walk as Aberdeen got the victory.

Rutschman, who took another step towards debuting with the Orioles, doubled for his first hit of the season. He wasn’t the only high-ranking prospect to turn heads; No. 7 prospect Coby Mayo socked two home runs, his third and fourth of the season, as part of a 3-for-4 performance.

Billy Cook also homered, while No. 4 prospect Colton Cowser went 2-for-5. Jean Pinto started and allowed two runs in five innings.

Low-A: Augusta (Braves) 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

Cal Conley’s walk-off two-run home run doomed the Shorebirds, who fell to 5-11 for the season.

Greg Cullen and Davis Tavarez had the lone hits for Delmarva. Tavarez’s hit was a solo home run in the fifth.

Shane Davis started and pitched well, striking out six while allowing one hit and no runs.

