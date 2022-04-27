Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 7:05

After last night’s slugfest in New York that ended in defeat, the Orioles get another shot at the Yankees in game two of their three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05, and the teams will send a couple of towering starting pitchers to the mound.

The Tyler Wells experiment continues this evening, as the Orioles transition the big right-hander from reliever to starter. In Wells’ first three starts of the year, he’s pitched a total of eight innings and allowed six earned runs. Although4 his best start of the year came against the Yankees on April 16, when he pitched four shutout innings with three hits, two walks, three strikeouts, and one hit batter. In six relief appearances against the Yankees last season, Wells put up a 4.70 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will oppose Wells tonight. He enters play with a 2.51 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in three starts (14.1 IP). His strikeout numbers are down in the early going, as he’s averaging 6.9 SO/9, compared to last year’s mark of 9.3. In his lone start this season against the Orioles, Montgomery tossed five shutout innings. The big left-hander had a 3.33 ERA in five starts (24.1 IP) against Baltimore last season.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Trey Mancini 1B Anthony Santander DH Austin Hays LF Ramon Urias 3B Robinson Chirinos C Chris Owings 2B Jorge Mateo SS Ryan McKenna RF

RHP Tyler Wells

Yankees lineup

DJ LaMahieu 3B Aaron Judge CF Anthony Rizzo 1B Giancarlo Stanton RF Josh Donaldson DH Gleyber Torres 2B Joey Gallo LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS Jose Trevino C

LHP Jordan Montgomery