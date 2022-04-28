Thursday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 1:05

Remember those couple of weeks when the Orioles had one of the best pitching staffs in baseball? Those were good times.

Regression to the mean, unfortunately, appears to be underway. In their last six games, O’s pitchers have been knocked around for 37 runs, including 17 in the first two games of this series at Yankee Stadium. They’ve also been tagged for 14 home runs in that six-game span, with at least one every game, and seven by the Yankees alone.

If there’s anyone who can reverse this troubling course, it’s Bruce Zimmermann, the Baltimore-born lefty who has emerged as the Orioles’ best pitcher this year. Zimmermann carries a tidy 1.20 ERA through three starts this season, striking out better than a batter per inning and allowing just one home run so far. He may not be John Means, but Bruce has capably stepped up to help fill that ace-lefty-sized void in the rotation.

He’ll be opposed this afternoon by veteran righty Jameson Taillon, who’s facing the Orioles for the second time in two weeks. The O’s chased Taillon in the fifth inning April 16 in a game they eventually lost, with Cedric Mullins tagging him for a home run. The Birds’ lineup will be without Ryan Mountcastle (neck stiffness) for the second straight day.

Can the Orioles get out of Yankee Stadium with a win to finish their 10-game road trip? Let’s find out together.

Orioles lineup:

DH Cedric Mullins

RF Anthony Santander

1B Trey Mancini

LF Austin Hays

2B Rougned Odor

SS Jorge Mateo

CF Ryan McKenna

C Anthony Bemboom

3B Kelvin Gutierrez

LHP Bruce Zimmermann

Yankees lineup:

2B DJ LeMahieu

RF Aaron Judge

1B Anthony Rizzo

DH Giancarlo Stanton

3B Josh Donaldson

LF Joey Gallo

CF Tim Locastro

SS Marwin Gonzalez

C Kyle Higashioka

RHP Jameson Taillon