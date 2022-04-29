Orioles minor league recap 4/29: Mayo goes deep again, Nevin shines at Norfolk

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Gwinnett (Braves) 3

The Tides trailed for a majority of the game before snatching the lead with a four-run seventh inning. Tyler Nevin got Norfolk on the board with an RBI single and Robert Neustrom trimmed the deficit to one with a sacrifice fly. Nevin finished 2-4 on the night and is currently hitting .364 with a .979 OPS.

Johnny Rizer delivered the biggest hit of the night with a two-run single that capped the big inning. Rizer plated Nevin and Brett Cumberland with a soft line drive to left field. The Tides added two more runs in the ninth after an error by our old friend Pat Valaika.

Richie Martin and Rylan Bannon combined for an 0-9 effort. Kyle Stowers and Jahmai Jones both finished 1-4 with a run scored.

Denyi Reyes started for Norfolk and allowed three runs in five innings. Reyes surrendered eight hits but did strikeout six Stripers. Diogenes Almengo, Nick Vespi and Cole Uvila combined for four scoreless innings in relief. Vespi allowed one hit but struck out the side in the eighth.

Double-A: Richmond (Giants) 5, Bowie Baysox 4

Bowie starter Drew Rom allowed three runs in the first inning to put Bowie behind early in. the contest. Rom did not allow a run in the second or third but walked three compared to just two strikeouts.

Andrew Daschbach blasted his third home run of the season in the third inning and later walked with the bases loaded. Adam Hall finished 2-4 and Hudson Haskin added an RBI single from the leadoff spot. Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson went hitless but Henderson did walk twice.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Jersey Shore (Phillies) 0

Coby Mayo went deep for the third consecutive game. Mayo provided Aberdeen some insurance with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. Mayo finished 2-4 on the night and now has six homers on the young season. Rehabbing star Adley Rutschman had the night off.

Collin Burns got the IronBirds on the board with a single in the fifth and Cesar Prieto scored Burns with a ground-rule double. Colton Cowser finished 1-2 with two walks.

Aberdeen kept Jersey Shore off the board all night. Justin Armbruester tossed 4.2 scoreless innings and Noah Denoyer delivered three scoreless frames.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Augusta (Braves) 3

Creed Willems, the Orioles eighth round pick in 2021, made his season debut with Delmarva last night. Willems finished 0-4 but threw out a pair of runners attempting to steal. Luis Valdez led the way for the Shorebirds with a 3-5 performance. Darell Hernaiz finished 2-5 with two RBIs.

Juan De Los Santos allowed just one over in four innings. Jake Lyons picked up the win despite allowing a pair of runs in 2.1 innings.

