Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Rays, 1:10

We have been patient. We waited through an especially long, cold winter. But the day is finally here. Jordan Lyles is just moments away from making his Orioles’ debut. Congratulations, everyone.

In seriousness, the Lyles signing is appreciated. His career numbers are, well, awful. But he threw 180.2 innings a season ago and has appeared in 11 different major league seasons. The guy has experience, and should be able to eat innings in a more effective way than some of the arms the Orioles trotted out in 2021

Now 31, I would not expect Lyles to suddenly figure out what has made him a well-below average major league hurler for years. But his spin rate numbers are at least intriguing, and there is reason to believe that the change to the left field fence in Camden Yards could see him benefit immensely. The 38 home runs he allowed in 2021 were the most in baseball, many of them to left field. If Camden Yards can contain just a handful of those it could make a huge difference.

But this game isn’t being played at Camden Yards. It is in Tampa, against a team that finished second in the league in runs scored and sixth in home runs hit a season ago. Hopefully they still need a few days to rev up, and Lyles can tip top around this dangerous lineup.

Orioles’ Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Anthony Santander, LF Trey Mancini, DH Ramón Urías, 3B Austin Hays, RF Rougned Odor, 2B Jorge Mateo, SS Robinson Chirinos, C

Jordan Lyles, RHP

Rays Starting Lineup

Brandon Lowe, 2B Wander Franco, SS Ji-Man Choi, 1B Randy Arozarena, DH Josh Lowe, LF Francisco Mejía, C Kevin Kiermaier, CF Taylor Walls, 3B Brett Phillips, RF

Drew Rasmussen, RHP