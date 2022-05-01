Sunday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles somehow have a chance for a series win

Hello, friends.

It’s always more fun to start a day when the Orioles won the previous night, isn’t it? Saturday’s Orioles-Red Sox game was, in a lot of ways, stupid, frustrating, and miserable to watch, but the O’s somehow stitched together enough decent pitching and the one clutch hit they needed to pull off an extra innings win. Check out Stacey’s recap of the game for the lovely totals, and don’t forget to vote in the MBP poll.

The Orioles are now 7-14 on the season. They have hit this “win one, lose two” marker four different times, also settling earlier on records of 3-6, 4-8, and 6-12. It’s tough to fully absorb this, as I’ve written before and will probably write again, because in some ways it feels like the pitching has been unsustainably good and is due for a collapse. I am less confident that the offense has been unsustainably bad and is due for a rebound. Maybe they are just bad and are due to get even worse than this 54-108 pace!

One thing that Orioles fans can tell ourselves is that at least this is not the best version of a major league roster that the 2022 Orioles will assemble. Adley Rutschman is coming, even if we don’t know exactly how long his minor league tour will go on. Rutschman went 4-5 with a pair of doubles for High-A Aberdeen last night. I think he will be found in Bowie on Tuesday.

Who else will be here, and when? That’s more of an unknown. I am sure I am not the only one itching for a change to the infield. The signing of Rougned Odor was a head-scratcher when it happened and nothing has been done over the first three or so weeks of the season to make me feel any better about it. He is not hitting, and is repeatedly batting in clutch situations since he’s slotting in at #5. The one area where he is delivering exactly what was expected is his butcher-level defense.

Better pitchers are coming too! Or so we can hope. For today, you will have to be in Gwinnett County, Georgia if you want to watch Grayson Rodriguez pitch, where he will be appearing for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. Some time this summer, knock on wood, he will be in Baltimore. That will be a fun day, and hopefully so will every fifth game thereafter.

For now, we’re stuck with the Orioles we’ve got, and sometimes they manage to win even when the offense is laughably pathetic and the pitchers pull together what feels like a miracle that can never be duplicated. They will try to pick up a series win against the Red Sox in today’s 1:05 finale. Jordan Lyles and Nick Pivetta are the scheduled starting pitchers. Pivetta has an 8.27 ERA so far this season. I will nonetheless not get my hopes up for the hitters. They are who we thought they were.

