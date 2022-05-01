Orioles minor league recap 5/1: Rutschman’s rehab continues with four-hit game

Triple-A: Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) 5, Norfolk Tides 0

It wasn’t the best night for last night’s starter, former first-round pick Cody Sedlock. Sedlock gave up four runs in just four innings and his season ERA is now 6.88. His defense didn’t exactly help him out as they committed two errors behind him, though he also made one of his own. His pitching line was 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K. Pitching in relief, Marcos Diplán gave up a solo home run.

Centerfielder and #8 prospect Kyle Stowers started off well, doubling in the first inning. Unfortunately he then got picked off of second and didn’t reach base again. Jahmai Jones (#22) was hitless. Patrick Dorrian was the only batter to reach twice with a single and a walk.

Box score

Double-A: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 3, Bowie Baysox 1

The Baysox just could not get their offense going last night. Their lone run came in the third inning when Gunnar Henderson (#3) worked a two-out walk, then came in to score on a double from Hudson Haskin (#16). Henderson reached base three times with a single and two walks.

The hitting star of the night was Shayne Fontana, who had three singles out of the eight total Baysox hits. Adam Hall (#28), Jordan Westburg (#6), and Joey Ortiz (#15) all went hitless, with Westburg and Ortiz’s batting averages dipping below .200.

Zach Peek started for the Baysox and gave up one run in four innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Conner Loeprich took the loss after giving up a two-run homer in relief.

Box score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 4

You want Adley updates? I’ve got Adley updates! The rehabbing Adley Rutschman (#1) went 4-for-5 out of the DH spot last night. He started the night with two doubles and finished with two singles. It feels like he’s ready to move on, don’t you think? No word as of now on his next stop.

There are other prospects at Aberdeen, too! Connor Norby (#11) only had one hit, but it was his fifth home run so it was a good one. Coby Mayo (#7) and John Rhodes (#23) were both hitless while Colton Cowser (#4) got the day off.

Starting pitcher Carlos Tavera picked up the win with three runs over five innings.

Box score

Low-A: August GreenJackets (Braves) 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Last night’s starter was the intriguing Moises Chace, who pitched three innings with two runs allowed. Chace struck out five and walked two in the outing, then gave way to relief pitcher Conor Grady. Grady’s six runs allowed put the nail in the coffin for the Shorebirds, but he did strike out seven.

Delmarva’s two runs were knocked in on singles from Noelberth Romero and Isaac Bellony.

Box score

Sunday’s scheduled games: