Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Cardinals, 7:45

So, what were you doing in 2003?

Me, I was in college, where I should have been doing fun things and/or getting a good education but instead wasted way too much time watching the Orioles. Now I’m a nearly 40-year-old man who still wastes way too much time watching the Orioles. C’est la vie.

Why flash back to 2003? Because that, before tonight, is the last — and only — time the Orioles have ever played a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

That was so long ago that Albert Pujols was on the Cardinals. ...Wait, bad example.

Pujols, who has returned to the Cards this year to conclude his 22-year Hall of Fame career, is of course the only player from that 2003 series who is still active in the majors. Even legendary Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who’s also retiring after this year, hadn’t made his MLB debut at that point. The Orioles’ roster back then included such luminaries as Deivi Cruz, Geronimo Gil, Travis Driskill, Rick Bauer, and Brook Fordyce. And remember, this is the last time Cardinals fans saw the Orioles in person! They’re going to be showing up to tonight’s game all, “Wait, where’s Tony Batista?”

It’s hard to believe it’s taken nearly two decades for the O’s to make a return trip. Let’s hope they make it worthwhile. They’ll start out by facing the delightfully named Packy Naughton, a lefty reliever who’s being pressed into opener duty tonight while Adam Wainwright remains on the COVID IL. The Cardinals’ lineup tonight includes Molina but not Pujols, while the Orioles run their usual slate of starters onto the field to back Kyle Bradish, making his third major league start.

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

DH Trey Mancini

LF Anthony Santander

RF Austin Hays

1B Ryan Mountcastle

2B Ramon Urias

3B Tyler Nevin

C Robinson Chirinos

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Kyle Bradish

Cardinals lineup:

2B Tommy Edman

1B Paul Goldschmidt

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Juan Yepez

LF Tyler O’Neill

RF Dylan Carlson

C Yadier Molina

CF Harrison Bader

SS Brendan Donovan

LHP Packy Naughton