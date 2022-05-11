Orioles minor league recap 5/11: Hall helps pitch Tides to victory

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Memphis (Cardinals) 1

Kelvin Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with the night’s only home run, D.L. Hall delivered a solid-if-brief start, and the Tides inched closer to .500 with the home win over the Redbirds. Norfolk is now 15-16 for the season.

Richie Martin, Robert Neustrom and Yusniel Diaz also had two hits apiece, with Diaz and Neustrom hitting doubles along with Cadyn Grenier. Top-10 prospects Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers went hitless.

Hall pitched three innings in his Triple-A debut, allowed the Memphis run and struck out four while giving up two hits and two walks. His ERA is at an even 3.00.

Double-A: Reading (Phillies) 6, Bowie Baysox 2

Reading scored six runs in the first inning, and the Fightin Phils had no trouble holding the Baysox down from there.

Dylan Harris, Maverick Handley and Gunnar Henderson (now batting .321) had two hits each for Bowie, while Handley and Henderson had doubles. No. 6 prospect Jordan Westburg had a tough night, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

Griffin McLarty started and struggled, allowing five earned runs in the first two-thirds of an inning.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 12, Hudson Valley (Yankees) 4

Five runs in the second got the IronBirds off and running, as they improved to 20-6 for the season.

Interestingly enough, the big-name prospects didn’t have the biggest games. Colton Cowser (No. 4) went 0-for-4 with an RBI and run, while Coby Mayo (No. 7) was 0-for-5 while scoring a run and driving one in.

The biggest games came from No. 9 hitter Ramon Rodriguez (3-for-4, two runs, two RBI), Jacob Teter (2-for-3, double) and T.T. Bowens (1-for-3, triple, two RBI).

Jean Pinto allowed one run in four innings while striking out six, but Ignacio Feliz got the win out of the ‘pen.

Low-A: Salem (Red Sox) 1, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Delmarva managed only two hits while getting completely shut down by Red Sox pitching.

Noelberth Romero and Trendon Craig had the hits, both singles, while Craig stole two bases. The bright side is that Juan De Los Santos was terrific on the mound, pitching six one-run innings while allowing three hits and fanning seven.

