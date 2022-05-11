Wednesday Bird Droppings: Everything is clicking for the Orioles right now

Good morning, Birdland!

Something special is brewing within this Orioles team. It’s not enough to make them a contender this season, but it’s impossible to ignore the feeling that this is the most interesting team of the Mike Elias/Brandon Hyde era.

Kyle Bradish is emblematic of Elias’s theory on pitcher recruitment and development. He wasn’t a high draft pick or a top prospect prior to coming to Baltimore. The organization saw potential and put together a plan to help him reach his potential. What he did last night in a 5-3 win over a solid Cardinals team was impressive. He won’t always be that good, but it sure gives you hope that he is here to stay.

The biggest improvement this month, in which the Orioles have a 6-3 record, has been the offense. They look...good? Over the nine games in May, the unit is averaging five runs per game. That is nearly a two-run improvement from just a week ago. Cedric Mullins is back on track. Austin Hays has been the best player on the team. Anthony Santander runs hot and cold. And at least some members of the lower third of the lineup are showing a pulse.

All the while the bullpen has kept on trucking, and the rotation continues to be surprisingly solid. This will always feel precarious to an Orioles fan, but for now it is a lot of fun.

Has the proverbial corner been turned by the franchise? I’m not sure I would go that far. We need to see the big-time prospects get up to Baltimore and prove themselves on the big league stage. Fortunately, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for that to happen.

Links

With Adley Rutschman and other top prospects in Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles’ future is close | The Baltimore Sun

Things just feel different right now for the Orioles. The big league team is playing well, and Triple-A is brimming with some of the biggest talents in the organization. There is no guarantee that this does indeed lead to success in 2023 or beyond. But the stars are certainly aligning in much the way Elias laid out back in 2018.

Urías replaced in Orioles lineup | Roch Kubatko

A few roster notes within: Ramon Urías had abdominal discomfort and is day-to-day, while Jorge López was placed on the bereavement list following his grandfather’s death. His roster spot will be taken by Travis Lakin Sr. for the time being. That essentially guarantees we will see Lakins at some point this series, most likely on Thursday, a game for which the Orioles have yet to announce a starter.

Your Baltimore Orioles Are Suddenly Very Fun | Eutaw Street Report

There is a personality about this team that they have lacked in recent years. The home run chain is a fun prop, interesting rookies are popping up, and a bullpen puts games away. It’s just enjoyable to watch at the moment, something we haven’t really been able to say in a long time.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Kerry Ligtenberg turns 51. He appeared in 68 games out of the bullpen for the 2003 Orioles.

Trent Hubbard is 58. The outfielder made his way into 31 games for the 2000 Orioles.

Mark Huisman celebrates his 64th. His Orioles tenure lasted eight games in 1989.

Milt Pappas (d. 2016) was born on this day in 1939. Perhaps best known as one of the players dealt to the Reds for Frank Robinson, Pappas had a fantastic career of his own in Baltimore. The righty spent nine seasons with the O’s, including an all-star campaign in 1965. He was inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 1985.

This day in O’s history

2012 - The Orioles take the lead in the AL East, beating the Rays 4-3 thanks to Nick Johnson’s first home run of the season after not playing in the big leagues at all in 2011.