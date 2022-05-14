Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Tigers, 4:10

Well, phooey. That didn’t start the way it was supposed to.

This series was one the Orioles weren’t supposed to have much trouble with, considering both Detroit’s record and the nine losses in the previous 10 games the Tigers took into the three-game set.

But, lo and behold, the Orioles dropped a 4-2 decision in the opener, and now they have to win tonight to set up a rubber game Sunday afternoon.

Getting the start for the Orioles is Bruce Zimmermann, who is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA and is coming off of his second quality start of the season, when he pitched six innings of two-run ball against the Royals.

Michael Pineda will start for Detroit. He’s 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA, and in his last start he allowed two runs in 6.2 innings against Oakland.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins CF

2. Trey Mancini DH

3. Anthony Santander RF

4. Ramon Urias 3B

5. Rougned Odor 2B

6. Tyler Nevin 1B

7. Ryan McKenna LF

8. Anthony Bemboom C

9. Chris Owings SS

SP Bruce Zimmermann

Tigers lineup

1. Robbie Grossman RF

2. Javier Baez SS

3. Miguel Cabrera DH

4. Jeimer Candelario 3B

5. Jonathan Schoop 2B

6. Willi Castro LF

7. Eric Haase C

8. Spencer Torkelson 1B

9. Derek Hill CF

SP Michael Pineda