Sunday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles offense has suddenly vanished

Remember a couple of days ago when you had some tentative good feelings about the Orioles? I certainly did. That’s what I get for getting my hopes up even a tiny little bit. The sad offense continued on Saturday afternoon against the Tigers as the O’s dropped a second straight game to that last place team, with their plethora of hard-hit balls not amounting to much in a 3-0 loss. Check out Drew Bonifant’s recap of the game for some not-so-lovely totals.

The Orioles offense had started to make some progress in the early days of May, but the injuries suffered by Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays have robbed them of two of their better hitters to date this season and no one has yet stepped up. Saturday’s lineup was particularly egregious. By game’s end, the highest OPS among any of the 4-9 hitters was .651. It’s like, yeah, when that’s the lineup you’re running out there, no wonder you got shut out.

Hays, we can hope, will be back as soon as today after needing a couple of stitches from a laceration suffered during Thursday’s game. Mountcastle remains on the injured list. Jorge Mateo had a routine day off, which didn’t help matters. Maybe the O’s can at least get a good 1-6 in the short term. Some dudes in the 7-9 hitting group need to start hitting better or their opportunity for playing time needs to be curtailed.

One obvious answer to one of these lineup problems presents itself. When is it going to be Adley Rutschman time? Several days ago, I really believed the Orioles would call him up tomorrow, but the fact that it’s now Sunday morning and not a word has been said about this leaves me doubting that earlier belief. Perhaps they are waiting for the Friday of the coming homestand, or perhaps they will disappoint us with a debut beyond the next two series.

Even if we assume Rutschman comes up and lights the world on fire immediately, which is no guarantee given how other top prospect rookies have played for the last six weeks, the O’s will still need to get some better hitters to do better. Yesterday’s infield of Tyler Nevin, Rougned Odor, Chris Owings, and Ramón Urías sure wasn’t cutting the mustard.

The O’s will try to avoid a sweep with a 1:40 scheduled game this afternoon. Tyler Wells and Tarik Skubal are set as the starting pitchers for the finale. Let’s hope the offense can finally score some runs and the pitching staff can continue to pitch well enough that the offense scoring 4-5 runs would matter.

Around the blogO’sphere

Orioles DFA Paul Fry and claim Beau Sulser (School of Roch)

The Orioles snuck in two different roster moves before yesterday’s game. One of them shuffled the 40-man, with Fry, recently demoted to Norfolk, sent to the great DFA in the sky. Sulser, 28, is the younger brother of recent former Oriole Cole.

Orioles recall McKenna from Norfolk, option Reyes (Baltimore Baseball)

And here was the other roster move. With the short bench and particularly short outfield mix, the Orioles brought back Ryan McKenna and sent reliever Denyi Reyes, who pitched two scoreless innings in his Friday MLB debut, back to Norfolk.

Hometown kid Zimmermann working hard for O’s (Orioles.com)

One of the good things about the 2022 season is that Baltimore’s own Bruce Zimmermann is pitching well enough to prompt articles like this. Not that his offense did anything at all to help him yesterday - nor for that matter did certain elements of his defense.

With subtle swing changes and a ‘five-tool’ skill set, Jorge Mateo has locked down the Orioles’ everyday shortstop role (The Baltimore Sun)

Mateo currently has 1.2 bWAR, because even though he’s been hitting slightly below-average, that’s still OK for a shortstop, and he’s been playing good defense. I’m looking forward to seeing a little more of him.

Stallings’ strong year continued with combined no-hitter (Steve Melewski)

The Orioles got Garrett Stallings in the Jose Iglesias trade about 18 months ago. The 24-year-old righty has a 2.63 ERA in five starts for Double-A Bowie so far this year, including his combined no-no. Not bad! Good luck to Garrett in rolling the success on at this level and up to the next.

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on May 15. Have a safe Sunday. Go O’s!