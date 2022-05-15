Orioles minor league recap 5/15: An extra-inning win for Aberdeen, extra-inning loss for Delmarva

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 7, Norfolk Tides 2

Considering they only had five hits, it’s almost impressive that the Tides managed to score two runs. Three of those hits were doubles, on each from Kyle Stowers, Kelvin Gutierrez, and Cadyn Grenier. Stowers’s double knocked in the first run, and a single from Ritchie Martin scored Gutierrez after his double. Adley Rutschman went 0-for-3 with a walk as the DH.

Pitcher Blaine Knight didn’t have a great start, giving up five runs (four earned) in just four innings. His relief, Logan Gillaspie, had a nice night with two innings pitched and just one hit allowed. Once and future Oriole Conner Greene also pitched a scoreless inning.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox @ Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) - PPD

The triumphant cries of GUNNAR HENDERSON will have to be delayed until later, as the Baysox game in Reading last night was rained out. It will be made up today as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 7, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 3 - F/11

Another day, another win for the IronBirds. It was a close game through the first 10 innings, then the IronBirds pulled away in the 11th thanks to a go-ahead grand slam from Billy Cook. The grand slam was part of a four-hit day for Cook.

The IronBirds took at 2-0 lead in to the ninth inning thanks to an RBI groundout from Donta’ Williams and a solo homer from Coby Mayo, but relief pitcher Clayton McGinness gave up game-tying homer to blow the save.

Starting pitcher Carlos Tavera pitched five shutout innings with one hit, one walk, and six strikeouts.

Colton Cowser went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. Ouch.

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 4 - F/11

Daniel Federman gave up 1 run in five innings with seven strikeouts and only one walk. Not bad! Relief pitcher Kelvin LaRoche followed with three runs allowed in two innings to allow the game to become tied.

Darell Hernaiz was Delmarva’s offensive leader out of the leadoff spot. He went 2-for-4 and knocked in three of the four runs scored by Delmarva. He had an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. The fourth run scored on a bases-loaded walk to Isaac de Leon. Creed Willems singled and walked as the DH.

The Red Sox took the extra innings lead when their Manfred Man moved to third on a fly ball and then scored on another fly ball.

