Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Tigers, 1:40

Welp, it’s safe to say this Detroit series has not turned out as planned for the Orioles.

The O’s cruised into Motown this weekend playing better than at almost any point in the Mike Elias era, with eight wins in their previous 12 games and four straight series without a series loss. They had a chance to keep the momentum rolling against the worst team in the American League, the punchless Tigers, to clinch a winning road trip.

Instead, it’s the Orioles who have been punchless. They’ve totaled only two runs in the first two games of the series, both on solo homers, while going just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. The injuries to Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays have wreaked havoc on a lineup that lacks the depth to replace them. And Adley Rutschman might not be up soon enough to rescue the club. He’s in the Triple-A Norfolk lineup this afternoon, an indication that the O’s probably aren’t planning to call him up tomorrow to begin their next homestand.

So the Orioles’ streak of successful series has been halted. Their dream of a winning road trip has been shattered. But they can still get out of town on an optimistic note if they’re able to salvage a win in today’s finale. Tyler Wells is coming off his best outing as a big league starter, holding the Royals to one run in six innings last time out. But even if he pitches well again today, the bigger question is: will the O’s score him any runs? The lineup they’re running out there today against lefty Tarik Skubal isn’t particularly inspiring, but maybe they’ll surprise us.

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

2B Ramon Urias

1B Trey Mancini

RF Anthony Santander

SS Jorge Mateo

3B Tyler Nevin

LF Ryan McKenna

C Robinson Chirinos

DH Rylan Bannon

RHP Tyler Wells

Tigers lineup:

LF Robbie Grossman

SS Javier Baez

RF Austin Meadows

DH Miguel Cabrera

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Victor Reyes

3B Harold Castro

1B Spencer Torkelson

C Tucker Barnhart

LHP Tarik Skubal