Orioles minor league recap 5/16: DL Hall keeps racking up the strikeouts

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 5, Norfolk Tides 4

Norfolk lost again, but DL Hall threw 3.2 innings, a season-high 64 pitches, and struck out seven. In four starts at Norfolk, he’s faced 57 batters and whiffed 23 of them, or 40.4%. Matt Vogel took the loss (1-1, 4.50 ERA) and Tim Naughton allowed a run himself before Cole Uvila and Nick Vespi closed out the game with a scoreless inning.

The Tides plated all four of their four runs on home runs: a two-run blast by Kyle Stowers (1-for-3, BB, .711 OPS), and solo shots from Kélvin Gutiérrez (1.107 OPS) and Beau Taylor. Norfolk produced a diversified offensive approach, with everyone but Greg Cullen and Adley Rutschman (sigh) reaching once or more. Richie Martin (averaging .274) tripled, and Robert Neustrom doubled.

Box Score

Double-A: Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) 4, Bowie Baysox 3 (Game 1 - F/7)

Rained out on Saturday, Bowie played two on Sunday and got swept. In Game 1, Griffin McLarty, Jensen Elliot, and Nolan Hoffman allowed four runs between them, with Reading going ahead in the final half-inning on a bunch of singles.

Gunnar Henderson went 1-for-3 with a triple and Joey Ortiz homered.

Box Score

Double-A: Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) 5, Bowie Baysox 4 - (Game 2 - F/7)

Garrett Stallings (3.33 ERA) allowed three quick runs in three innings and left with a no-decision. After Morgan McSweeney and Rico Garcia came in in relief, Tyler Burch (0-2, 9.35 ERA) gave up the game-winning home run and got stuck with the loss.

The Baysox did hit three home runs, though, one apiece by Andrew Daschbach, Shayne Fontana, and Zach Watson. Hudson Haskin went 1-for-4 and Gunnar Henderson took an 0-fer in Game 2.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 2

The first-place IronBirds got it done again on Sunday. The unstoppable César Prieto went 4-for-5, Colton Cowser went 3-for-4, and Donta' Williams (1-for-4) homered.

Jean Pinto and Ignacio Feliz each pitched three innings and allowed one run apiece. Nick Roth got the win (1-1, 3.86 ERA) and Jake Prizina earned the save with a pair of scoreless appearances.

Box Score

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 8, Salem Red Sox 7 - F/11

Delmarva jumped out to an early lead, almost coughed up the game in the eighth inning, and then salvaged a win in extras. Two Shorebirds hitters were responsible for eight RBI between them: Isaac Bellony hit two RBI doubles and a three-run home run in the eleventh. Creed Willems, hitting a lowly .102 on the season, homered and tripled (it was an attempted inside-the-park home run, but who’s counting…).

Juan de los Santos (1.97 ERA) gave up two runs in five innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, but Delmarva had to empty the ‘pen after him: Alejandro Méndez and Thomas Girard pitched well, but Eduard Monroy, Alex Pham, Carson Carter and Hugo Beltrán (W, 1-1) had somewhat shaky outings. Not so shaky, though, that the Bellony/Willems combo couldn’t bail them out...

Box Score

There are no scheduled games for Monday.