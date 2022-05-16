Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 7:05

Kyle Bradish opened some eyes with an 11-strikeout performance against the Cardinals. He will have another opportunity to prove himself tonight against arguably the best lineup in baseball.

Bradish will face a Yankee lineup that makes their living taking advantage of mistakes. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo all rank in the top five of home runs with Judge leading the league at 11. Feel free to check out more about the four game set in the series preview from earlier today.

The Orioles will take the field without Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo. MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported that the swelling has reduced in Hays’ hand but he remains out of the lineup. Mountcastle was previously placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 11 with a wrist injury. Mateo will get at least one day of a rest with chest and shoulder contusions following a collision on Sunday.

Ryan McKenna will take the place of Hays in left with Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander rounding out the outfield. Ramón Urías will replace Jorge Mateo at short with newcomer Rylan Bannon playing to his right. Rougned Odor will handle second base and Tyler Nevin will play first. Trey Mancini will be the designated hitter.

Robinson Chirino will play behind the dish with Adley Rutschman still at Norfolk.

Orioles Lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Trey Mancini DH Anthony Santander RF Ramón Urías SS Rougned Odor 2B Tyler Nevin 1B Ryan McKenna LF Robinson Chirinos C Rylan Bannon 3B

Starter: RHP Kyle Bradish