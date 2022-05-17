Camden Chat is looking for a new writer

The 2022 season is shaping up to be hopefully the most interesting Orioles season since the arrival of Mike Elias and company, and things are only going to get more interesting from there as prospects beyond the imminently-arriving (again hopefully) Adley Rutschman make their way up to the top. There’s been a lot to say about this team already and there will be a lot more to say as time goes along.

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance that you have things to say about the Orioles, and will have things to say about them as this year progresses. Why not share those thoughts with our audience? We’re looking for a new writer to join the Camden Chat crew as this season gets under way.

This will be a paid position. Really! If you’re chosen, you will receive real money every month for writing about the Orioles. What I am going to be looking for are people to contribute about three posts to the site per week during the season. If you stick around into the offseason, expectations for this position are about one post per week. For that, you will receive $130 per month.

That’s going to break down as follows: Each week, one daily minor league recap, one opinion/analysis post, and one game recap. Additionally, you will contribute approximately one series preview per month. This is a mix of routine stuff for the site and the stuff that you will hopefully find fun to write.

Prior writing experience is not necessary to apply. I had no writing experience at all when I got my start on Camden Chat and on top of that, I know from past occasions of finding writers here that people with great things to say may have just never had a platform to say them before. If you think this might be you, I would be happy to hear from you.

If you are interested in giving this a shot, send an e-mail to camdenchat AT gmail DOT com that includes the following:

A bit about who you are and how you came to be an Orioles fan

Two ideas on your mind for a relevant article about the Orioles that someone could write right now

An article of 750-1000 words on one of your ideas from above that you think puts your best foot forward

If applicable, feel free to include a few clips of your writing - again, this is not required

Please don’t send me a resume. I’m not an HR department. I just run an Orioles blog and am looking for a good, reliable writer. Maybe that’s you.

If you’re new to Camden Chat - which is totally OK - you might not know what the posts I’m going to expect look like. Here’s a representative example of each from the first month-plus of this season:

The deadline for submissions is 11:59pm on May 25. We will try to have a short list of 3-4 people by the end of Memorial Day weekend. Those people on the short list will be asked to submit an additional sample, in this case a game recap during the 5/31-6/2 series against the Mariners.

If you have any questions about the process, what it’s like to write for Camden Chat, or anything else, please ask in the comments below, or e-mail me at the address above. If you’re not interested for yourself but you think you know someone who would be, please share this story with them. I will do my best to respond to acknowledge all submissions.