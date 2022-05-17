Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

The Orioles are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak and are hoping Spenser Watkins will up to the task of stopping the Yankees. It’s a tall order; the Yankees are the only team in the majors who still have single-digit losses. They’re very good. It’s very annoying.

The lineup tonight contains Austin Hays for the first time since last Thursday, AKA the last time the Orioles won. Hopefully his return will give a jump start to the offense, which has scored a combined five runs over their losing streak.

The Orioles did call up two players from triple-A Norfolk today, but neither is the player you were hoping for. Nick Vespi has pitched 14.1 innings over 12 appearances for the Tides this year without allowing a single run. Also called up is pitcher Logan Gillaspie, who has pitched for both Bowie and Norfolk this season. Welcome to the big leagues, Nick and Logan! Neither has played in MLB before.

To make room for the new pitchers, Logan Allen was designated for assignment and Rylan Bannon was optioned back to Norfolk.

Orioles Lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Austin Hays (R) LF

3. Anthony Santander (S) DH

4. Trey Mancini (R) 1B

5. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

6. Ramon Urias (R) SS

7. Tyler Nevin (R) 3B

8. Anthony Bemboom (L) C

9. Ryan McKenna (R) RF

SP: Spenser Watkins (RHP)

Yankees Lineup

1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 3B

2. Aaron Judge (R) CF

3. Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B

4. Giancarlo Stanton (R) RF

5. Josh Donaldson (R) DH

6. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

7. Joey Gallo (L) LF

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS

9. Kyle Higashioka (R) C

SP: Jameson Taillon (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!