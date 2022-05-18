Orioles minor league report 5/18: The big guns shine in Norfolk’s win over Charlotte

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 4, Charlotte (White Sox) 1

Paging Mr. Elias...Paging Mr. Mike Elias...

While Elias waits for the opportune moment to call up Grayson Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman (however far away that may be. Their 30th birthdays, maybe?), the Orioles’ two prospects provided even more evidence of their readiness for the big league level Tuesday night.

Start with Rodriguez, who pitched 5.1 shutout innings while striking out 11 and allowing three hits. With the win, the Orioles’ No. 2 prospect, who reached 99 miles per hour with his fastball, improved to 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA.

As for the No. 1 guy? That would be Rutschman, who slugged a two-run home run, his second, in the eighth. The Tides also got a two-run homer in the first from Kyle Stowers, providing all their scoring, while Richie Martin went 2-for-4 with a double.

Double-A: Hartford (Rockies) 7, Bowie Baysox 3

A quick 2-0 first-inning lead didn’t last for Bowie as the Yard Goats scored four in the second and two in the third to take command.

The team’s No. 3 prospect, Gunnar Henderson, however, stood out just as much as his fellow blue-chippers in Norfolk. Henderson went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI, and both hits left the yard for his fifth and sixth home runs of the season. He’s now batting .301 with a 1.002 OPS, which...is good.

Jordan Westburg, the No. 6 prospect in the organization, went 2-for-4 with a double. Hudson Haskin went 1-for-5 and is batting .274.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Rome (Braves) 2

Jacob Teter’s two-run home run in the fourth got the IronBirds a lead they didn’t relinquish en route to improving to 25-7.

Teter finished 2-for-4, while seventh-ranked prospect Coby Mayo also had two hits. Ramon Rodriguez, Billy Cook and Cesar Prieto had doubles.

Houston Roth pitched well in the win, going 5.1 innings while allowing two runs and striking out six.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Fredericksburg (Nationals) 3

The two Isaacs, Bellony and De Leon, both went deep as the Shorebirds earned the win at home.

Bellony, who went 1-for-3, had a two-run shot, while De Leon (1-for-4) clubbed a solo blast. Mishael Deson had two hits, while Noelberth Romero and Trendon Craig hit doubles.

Ryan Long started and went 4.2 innings while allowing two runs, while Dan Hammer allowed one run in four innings of relief to pick up the win,

