Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 7:05 pm

Let’s go O’s!

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

Can you believe it is May 18th and this is the third time Jordan Lyles has faced the Yankees? So weird.

