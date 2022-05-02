Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles’ homestand is off to a successful start

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

It was a good weekend in Birdland, wouldn’t you say? The Orioles took two out of three games from the Red Sox, winning the rubber game by a 9-5 decision in yesterday’s waterlogged finale. Tyler Young recapped all the action, which included the O’s finally busting out the bats — going 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position — while the Red Sox stranded 10 runners on base and ended the game with their backup catcher pitching. The O’s are now just half a game behind the Sox for fourth place in the AL East, and it would be hilarious if the Orioles passed them, even if only temporarily.

The Orioles’ 10-game homestand, which will be their longest of the season, continues tonight with a four-game set against the Twins. O’s fans will get to see Carlos Correa play at Camden Yards after all, just not in the way they hoped.

In the minors, meanwhile, top prospect Adley Rutschman is inching closer to his MLB debut. He wrapped up a week-long stint at High-A Aberdeen and will be moving up to Double-A Bowie — along with #5 prospect D.L. Hall — for the start of the Baysox six-game homestand against Harrisburg. If he stays there for one week as well, he could then move up to Triple-A Norfolk on May 10 for the start of their home series. And one week after that, well, the Orioles will be in Baltimore, beginning a seven-game homestand May 16. I’m not saying Rutschman’s much-anticipated MLB debut is definitely happening two weeks from today, but the progression sure makes sense.

Until then, we’ll make do with a Rutschman-less team that will try to keep its head above water and rack up a few more victories in front of the home fans this week.

Lyles’ ‘gutsy’ start helps Orioles take series from Red Sox; Offense opens up after rain delay; Rutschman, Hall to Bowie - BaltimoreBaseball.com

For the life of me I don’t understand how Jordan Lyles allowed 11 baserunners and only one run yesterday. Even Harry Houdini would say, “Wow, now that’s an escape artist.”

Injury updates and pitching matchups - School of Roch

Roch Kubatko’s got injury updates about Alexander Wells, Chris Ellis, and Trey Mancini, and points out that Kelvin Gutierrez isn’t injured, he’s just not playing because he’s not very good (my words, not Roch’s).

Injuries & Moves: McKenna optioned as rosters shrink

Aside from McKenna, the Orioles need to cut one more player, but Brandon Hyde says he’s not sure who it will be. Maybe the reliever who will be unavailable for a while after pitching 2.1 innings yesterday, and also has a 9.72 ERA? Just a thought.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Three former Orioles were born on this day: infielder Jonathan Villar (31), outfielder Brent Bowers (51), and designated hitter Keith Moreland (68).

The Orioles haven’t won a game on this date since 2015, when they shut out the Rays, 4-0. Chris Tillman worked 7.2 scoreless innings and Brad Brach got the final four outs for his first major league save, while Caleb Joseph homered. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Camden Yards, instead was shifted to Tampa Bay because of civil unrest in Baltimore.

Historically, the Orioles have fared very well on May 2, going 33-21 all time. In 1981, they swept a doubleheader against the Blue Jays, with both Jim Palmer and Scott McGregor tossing complete games. And in 2010, the Orioles walked off the Red Sox, 3-2, on Ty Wigginton’s RBI double off Jonathan Papelbon in the 10th. It completed a three-game sweep of Boston, even though the Orioles had entered the series with a 4-18 record. I’m sure Red Sox fans handled it just fine and didn’t flip out whatsoever.