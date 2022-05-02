Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Twins, 7:05

Trey Mancini (ribs) will miss his third consecutive game tonight against the Twins. Fortunately, the Orioles still have a pair of 1B/DH types to cover for their de facto captain. Ryan Mountcastle will play first base while Tyler Nevin serves as the DH.

Mancini told reporters that he would be available off the bench tonight. Mancini’s availability is significant with Baltimore down to just a three-man bench. Chris Owings and backup catcher Anthony Bemboom will also serve as depth after surviving recent roster cuts.

Cedric Mullins will leadoff and play centerfield. He will be joined in the outfield by Austin Hays and Anthony Santander. Ramón Urías will take another shot at third with Rougned Odor stationed at second base. Jorge Mateo will hit last and play short.

Robinson Chirinos will catch starting pitcher Tyler Wells. Wells marked his deepest start with five innings of two-run ball his last time out against the Yankees. Wells could provide significant relief to a bullpen covering his abridged starts by working five innings on a more routine basis.

Wells will have to deal with a Twins lineup anchored by Byron Buxton The Orioles will face Twins starter Chris Paddack.

For the Orioles

Cedric Mullins CF Austin Hays LF Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Tyler Nevin DH Rougned Odor 2B Ramón Urías 3B Robinson Chirinos C Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Tyler Wells