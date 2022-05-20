Friday Bird Droppings: There’s good news and bad news for the Orioles

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

The losing streak is over. The O’s snapped their skid at six thanks to Anthony Santander’s walkoff, three-run homer against the Yankees yesterday afternoon, which Mark recapped in all its glory. The Birds fended off a potential four-game sweep, just in time to welcome in the Tampa Bay Rays, against whom they are 1-21 since last year.

I have no complaints about a walkoff win against the Yankees, but it felt like something was...missing. And I think we all know what that something — or rather, someone — was. We’re now five days into the O’s homestand that was supposed to serve as Adley Rutschman’s welcome to the majors, and still there’s no trace of the mega-prospect at Camden Yards, nor any indication that we’ll see him this week, barring an announcement early today. That means we potentially have at least 11 more days before the long-awaited arrival of Rutschman in front of the hometown fans. That’s too long!

The word is that the O’s want to make sure Rutschman, who suffered a triceps injury in spring, is healthy enough for a heavier workload behind the plate. He started his third game in a row at catcher for Triple-A Norfolk last night, going 1-for-4 with an RBI (and throwing out an attempted basestealer, but also committing an error on a pickoff throw).

And sure, I guess it makes sense to err on the side of caution. But come on, how amazing would it have been yesterday, fresh off the Orioles’ dramatic victory, for Brandon Hyde to begin his postgame press conference with the news that the O’s were calling up Rutschman and he would be in Friday’s lineup? It’d have been the best day of the year for Orioles fans, bar none.

Alas, it appears we can’t have nice things. At least not yet.

Links

When will Orioles’ Adley Rutschman make his MLB debut? Placing odds on the top prospect’s first game - The Athletic

Dan Connolly thinks that if Rutschmas doesn’t happen today, it’s more likely he debuts on the road next week rather than at home the week after. It’d be a little disappointing not to be able to attend his debut, but I guess I’d survive.

Orioles ignore stats and avoid sweep with 9-6 win (updated) - School of Roch

Anthony Santander dedicated his walkoff home run to his parents, because he is just the best.

2022 MLB mock draft: Orioles take Jacob Berry over Druw Jones in Keith Law’s first look - The Athletic

Keith Law sees the O’s eschewing Druw Jones and other much-hyped prep players to select LSU’s Jacob Berry on an underslot deal. I can’t say I’m jazzed about the possibility of using the #1 overall pick on “a future DH,” as Law describes him. But keep in mind I know nothing about any of these guys.

Gun show: A look at all the little factors behind Gunnar Henderson’s breakout in Bowie - Maximizing Playoff Odds

Ahem: GUNNAR HENDERSON.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Three former Orioles were born on this day: catcher Ramon Hernandez (46), right-hander Gordon Dillard (58), and lefty David Wells (59).

Historically, May 20 has not been kind to the Orioles. In the last 40 years, they have just a 10-26 record on this date. Their last victory came in 2017, when Manny Machado, Mark Trumbo, and Welington Castillo all homered in a 7-5 victory over the Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

And on this day in 2014, Chris Davis — who had just three home runs in his first 30 games of the season — clobbered three in one night against the Pirates, part of his four-hit, five-RBI performance. Nelson Cruz also homered as the O’s bagged a 9-2 interleague victory at PNC Park.