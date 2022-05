It is Friday night.

The Orioles finally snapped their 15-game losing streak against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 13-inning victory sealed by Rougned Odor’s walkoff home run. The Orioles gave up runs in both the 10th and 11th innings but matched the Rays in the bottom half to keep things going, eventually getting Odor’s homer. Nick Vespi, making his major league debut, pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.