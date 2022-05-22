Orioles minor league recap 5/22: Norfolk doesn’t miss Adley

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 11, Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 6

It was another start to forget for the struggling Blaine Knight, whose five runs allowed in 4.2 innings brought his season ERA to 8.58. But the offense was good enough to overcome that and get the team win.

Catcher Jacob Nottingham led the way, reaching base five times in the game. He walked twice and had three hits, including a home run. He added to his excellent night at the plate with a pickoff at third. And he stole a base!

Grenier and Kelvin Gutiérrez also had three-hit nights. Robert Neustrom had just one hit, but it was a big three-run homer. He also threw a runner out at home from right field. Number 8 prospect Kyle Stowers had a two-single night with a walk.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) 4, Bowie Baysox 3

Starting pitcher Garrett Stallings picked up the bare-minimum quality start, allowing three runs in six innings. He gave up just five hits without walking a batter, which sound great until you see that three of those hits were home runs. He also struck out seven.

It was not a great night for the Bowie prospects. Gunnar Henderson (#3), Jordan Westburg (#6), and Joey Ortiz (#15) all went 0-for-4. The offense came from Maverick Handley, who hit a two-run home run, and Shayne Fontana, who had two hits included a solo homer.

Relief pitcher Tyler Burch took the loss after giving up a run in the eighth inning.

High-A: Rome Braves 8, Aberdeen IronBirds 3

The Braves jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in this one. Starting pitcher Jean Pinto got knocked around for four runs in the first inning though he wasn’t helped by two errors in the field, one each by Donta’ Williams and Jacob Teter. He also threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score. Ultimately Pinto gave up seven runs (six earned) in just three innings.

Number 12 prospect Cesar Prieto had two hits and an RBI from the top of the lineup. Coby Mayo (#7) was hitless but did have an RBI groundout. Colton Cowser (#4) had a single in four plate appearances. TT Bowens hit a solo homer.

An interesting line in the box score is that of Ignacio Feliz, who struck out seven in four innings in relief. Feliz has been pitching in bulk relief for the IronBirds and now has 44 strikeouts across eight appearances. It’s a heck of a long way from high-a relief pitching to the majors but still, good job Ignacio.

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

The Shorebirds had their five-game win streak halted last night with a loss to the Fred Nats. Starting pitcher Juan De Los Santos gave up three runs in four innings and his relief coughed up two more, which proved to be too much for the Shorebirds offense to overcome.

Things started off well for Delmarva before they blew an early 2-0 lead. The most exciting play of the night came in the bottom of the first inning. After a double from Noelberth Romero and a single from Hernaiz put runners on the corners, the two players pulled off a double steal to give the team a lead. Hernaiz had two hits on the night.

Creed Williams singled in the second and then came in to score on another single from Luis Valdez.

Trendon Craig reached base three times with a single, triple, and a walk. He knocked in two of the Shorebirds’ four runs.

