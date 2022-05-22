Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 1:35

So Adley Day came and went, and there was one thing missing.

Adley Rutschman made his debut last night, and even picked up his first hit when he tripled (some generous scoring there, but an extra-base hit nonetheless) to right in his third at-bat. So that was awaited and exciting.

The one caveat? The O’s lost the game.

Well, today they can try to make up for it and earn their first win with Rutschman in the lineup. After catching in his debut, Rutschman will be the designated hitter this afternoon. Ryan Mountcastle also slides up a spot into the cleanup role.

Spenser Watkins is on the bump. He’s 0-1 with a 5.10 ERA, plagued by a poor May (8.76 ERA) after a strong April.

Rays lineup

1. Kevin Kiermaier CF

2. Randy Arozarena LF

3. Ji-Man Choi 1B

4. Harold Ramirez DH

5. Vidal Brujan 2B

6. Isaac Paredes 3B

7. Brett Phillips RF

8. Mike Zunino C

9. Taylor Walls SS

SP Corey Kluber

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins CF

2. Trey Mancini RF

3. Anthony Santander LF

4. Ryan Mountcastle 1B

5. Adley Rutschman DH

6. Ramon Urias 3B

7. Rougned Odor 2B

8. Robinson Chirinos C

9. Jorge Mateo SS

SP Spenser Watkins