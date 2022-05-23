Monday night Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 7:05

Yesterday’s extra-inning victory over the Rays taxed the Orioles bullpen more than any other game this season. Baltimore recalled Marcos Diplán, Logan Gillaspie and Beau Sulser to inject some fresh arms onto the roster before the first of three games in New York.

Baltimore placed Spenser Watkins on the injured list with a elbow contusion and optioned Mike Baumann and Tyler Nevin. It will be interesting to see if/when Nevin can make his way back to Baltimore with a healthy Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman on the roster.

Rutschman will serve as the designated hitter today. The move forces Trey Mancini into right field with Ryan Mountcastle playing first base. Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins will round out the outfield with Anthony Santander on the bench.

Chris Owings gets the nod at short with Jorge Mateo taking a rest. Ramón Urías will play third with former Yankee Rougned Odor starting at second. Robinson Chirinos will be behind the plate, but Brandon Hyde said Rutschman will catch the final two games of the series.

The Orioles tabbed Jordan Lyles as an “inning eater” and would love for him to fit the bill today. The Birds will face Gerrit Cole and his $324-million contract tonight at Yankee Stadium.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Austin Hays LF Trey Mancini RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Adley Rutschman DH Rougned Odor 2B Ramon Urias 3B Robinson Chirinos C Chris Owings SS

Starter: RHP Jordan Lyles