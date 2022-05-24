Tuesday Bird Droppings: Basking in a win against the Yankees

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! How about those Orioles? Is there anything better than watching the Orioles go into Yankee Stadium and beat Gerrit Cole and the Yankees? Just lovely.

Last night’s game was an all around team effort, the kind of game that’s fun to watch. Jordan Lyles ate the innings. Félix Bautista threw pitches that were 99.5, 99.7, 99.8, and 100 MPH. The Orioles scored five runs off of Cole and added an insurance run in the 9th to get the win. Just a fun time all around. You can get all of the details in Alex’s game recap.

I am doing my best to be happy in the moment with these Orioles rather than trying to jump ahead of myself. If they win in a night, just be happy about that. Because there are plenty of speed bumps ahead and a long way to go before things are truly good. But there are just so many signs of things going right, and it’s exciting!

The Orioles have now won four out of their last five, all against the top two teams in AL East. Starting with their walk-off win against the Yankees in the final game of their series last week, they have fought hard against teams that the world thinks they have no business beating. It’s a good feeling!

And maybe they’ll lose tonight, maybe it’ll be ugly and I’ll be tempted to feel silly about feeling good about them today. But more and more it feels like there will be another win around the corner soon enough.

Links

Minor Monday: Gunnar Henderson's making an impression at Bowie - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Rich Dubroff has a nice story on one of the most exciting players in the minors. I still can't believe he's only 20.

Watkins on injury, Sulser on joining Orioles and more - MASN Sports

Roch says, "Manager Brandon Hyde needs two starters for Saturday’s doubleheader in Boston. Watkins no longer is an option for either game." Uh...I have an idea!

Work scouting Adley Rutschman — before and after star turn — begins to pay off for Baltimore – Baltimore Sun

With Adley Rutschman finally in Baltimore with the Orioles, general manager Mike Elias and scout Brandon Verley fondly recall scouting the star catcher before taking him first overall in the 2019 MLB draft.

The time is now For Grayson Rodriguez - Call to the Pen

Darren Klein says that the time is now for Grayson. But is the place now?

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have exactly one Orioles birthday buddy. Willy Miranda was born on this day in 1926 and passed away in 1996. Miranda spent the final five seasons of his major league career with the Orioles, from 1955-59. A shortstop, Miranda appeared in 583 games for the Orioles.

Baseball Reference didn’t have much for the Orioles on today’s date, but here are some general baseball fun facts: