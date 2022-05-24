Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 7:05

Last night, the Orioles delightfully, deliciously bested last year’s AL Cy Young runner-up Gerrit Cole, who’d had a 1.95 career ERA against them going into Monday. Led by Ramón Urías’s three-hit night, the Birds put up five runs against Cole, his worst outing of the season.

Another day, another win against the AL East, another satisfying Yankees Twitter meltdown.

Tonight, the Orioles have a chance to take the series against the lefty Jordan Montgomery, whom they’ve already seen three times this year. The first time around, on April 15, Montgomery shut out Baltimore over five innings. The next time, on April 27, he surrendered two runs on an Anthony Santander home run. Most recently, on May 19, the Birds put up three runs against him on seven hits. I see a trend! Let’s keep it going. Several Orioles have good lifetime averages against Montgomery: that includes Robinson Chirinos (.429), Anthony Santander (.417), Trey Mancini (.379), Jorge Mateo (.286) and Cedric Mullins (.286).

This also makes the third time the Yankees have faced Bruce Zimmermann this season. It’s exhausting! Zimmermann, like Montgomery, seems to not be thriving in the face of so much familiarity. In his first outing, he shut out the Yankees over five innings, but he gave up four runs in his second start and five last week (the game where Anthony Santander’s three-run walkoff bomb started off the O’s most recent exciting run). Hopefully Zimmermann will buck the trend and get his form back in his fourth start of the season.

Tonight, Brandon Hyde is keeping a hot Trey Mancini bat in the lineup at DH. Jorge Mateo, who’s been stuck in a moderate slump, is back in after a couple of days of rest. Adley Rutschman is back behind the plate to catch Zimm. The two have been battery mates exactly twice before: once on August 10, 2021, and once on September 23, while Zimmermann was rehabbing in Triple-A Norfolk from bicep tendinitis and an ankle sprain.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Trey Mancini DH Anthony Santander RF Austin Hays LF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Adley Rutschman C Ramon Urias 3B Rougned Odor 2B Jorge Mateo SS

LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.48 ERA)

Yankees lineup:

DJ LeMahieu 3B Aaron Judge RF Anthony Rizzo 1B Giancarlo Stanton DH Gleyber Torres 2B Aaron Hicks CF Miguel Andújar LF Isaiah Kiner-Falefa SS José Trevino C

LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.35 ERA)