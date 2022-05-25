Orioles minor league recap 5/25: Short night an enjoyable one for rolling Tides

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 10, Gwinnett (Braves) 1, 6 inn.

Kyle Stowers slugged his 10th home run to lead the way as the Tides scored three runs in the second and then seven in the fifth en route to a victory abbreviated due to weather.

Stowers, the team’s No. 8 prospect, went deep off of old friend Brad Brach and finished 1-for-3, and is now batting .260 with a .944 OPS. DJ Stewart went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, while Rylan Bannon went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Dean Kremer started and pitched three shutout innings, striking out six. Norfolk won its fourth straight game and sixth in seven tries.

Double-A: Erie (Tigers) 7, Bowie Baysox 1

Five runs in the fifth blew open a close 2-1 game and buried the Baysox at home.

The one Bowie run came on a home run by Cody Roberts in the third, which cut a 2-0 deficit in half. Gunnar Henderson went 0-for-2 but walked twice, Jordan Westburg went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and Cesar Prieto went 1-for-4, capping a so-so day for the prospects in the organization’s top 12. Hudson Haskin went 1-for-3 with a double.

Antonio Velez surrendered five home runs and allowed seven runs, all earned, in five innings. But he did strike out seven, so...there’s that.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 11, Wilmington (Nationals) 6

The IronBirds kept rolling Tuesday, this time getting two runs in the first and six in the second to gain an early 8-0 lead and cruise from there.

No. 7 prospect Coby Mayo drilled his 10th home run of the season, and went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. TT Bowens (3-for-3, double), Colton Cowser (2-for-5, two runs) and Donta’ Williams (2-for-4, three RBI) also had big nights, while Darell Hernaiz and Billy Cook had doubles.

Jake Lyons allowed two runs in 2.2 innings of relief, but still got credited with the win.

Low-A: Charleston (Rays) 10, Delmarva Shorebirds 9

Down 10-2 going into the eighth, Delmarva staged a mad rally with four runs in the eighth and three in the ninth, but the bid for the improbable win fell just short.

Isaac Bellony, Noelberth Romero, Isaac De Leon and Ryan Higgins each had two hits. Higgins had a double among his two hits, while Romero drove in three runs.

Conor Grady took the loss, allowing seven runs (but only two earned) in 1.2 innings. He allowed six hits.

